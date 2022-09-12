Ajax have confirmed a 24-man squad travelling to Liverpool for the Champions League group clash on Tuesday night, with only one injury in the senior ranks.

The Reds are back in action after an enforced break over the weekend, and come up against an Ajax side in excellent form having won their last seven games.

That included a 4-0 victory over Rangers in their Group A opener last week, followed by a 5-0 thrashing of SC Heerenveen in the Eredivisie on Saturday evening.

Unlike Jurgen Klopp, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has few injury issues to contend with at this stage of the season, with left-back Owen Wijndal the only notable absentee from the squad flying to Merseyside.

Wijndal started the first three games of the season, assisting twice in the 5-3 defeat to PSV Eindhoven for the Johan Cruyff Shield, but has been sidelined ever since.

Daley Blind has filled in at left-back in Wijndal’s absence, with the ex-Man United utility man expected to keep his place for the trip to Anfield.

Otherwise, it is a full-strength squad for Schreuder, who has called up Jong Ajax midfielder Kristian Hlynsson, 18, among the 24 players to fly.

Dusan Tadic, Steven Bergwijn, Jurrien Timber, Remko Pasveer, Calvin Bassey, Devyne Rensch, Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus and Kenneth Taylor are all involved and likely to start.

Among the Premier League alumni within the Ajax squad along with Blind, Tadic and Bergwijn – who represented United, Southampton and Tottenham respectively – are ex-Everton duo Maarten Stekelenburg and Davy Klaassen.

Klassen opened the scoring in the 5-0 win over Heerenveen at the weekend, and will be vying with Steven Berghuis for a starting spot on Tuesday.

Other notable names in the group are Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, back at Ajax after a short stint with RB Leipzig, former Monaco and Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos and ex-Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch.

Ajax squad travelling to Liverpool

Goalkeepers: Pasveer, Stekelenburg, Gorter

Defenders: Timber, Bassey, Kaplan, Rensch, Blind, Sanchez, Magallan

Midfielders: Alvarez, Klaassen, Taylor, Berghuis, Grillitsch, Regeer, Baas, Hlynsson

Forwards: Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn, Brobbey, Ocampos, Lucca