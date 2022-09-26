Two players who have been away on international duty have offered Liverpool a timely boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brighton, while two managers are up for an award.

England’s loss is Liverpool’s gain!

News emerged this morning that Trent Alexander-Arnold had been omitted from England’s squad to face Germany in their final match before the World Cup begins.

How Gareth Southgate can afford to make a decision like that at a time when his team are without a win in five games and without a goal in three, we’re not quite sure.

Nonetheless, the Liverpool right-back will play no part in the game at Wembley, meaning he should be nice and fresh for the Reds’ encounter with Brighton on Saturday.

So too, will be Mohamed Salah, who has been released early from international duty after it was decided he would play no part in their friendly with Liberia on Tuesday.

Salah scored twice in his side’s 3-0 win over Niger on Friday, but will now return to Merseyside ahead of Liverpool’s busy pre-World Cup schedule.

The news was confirmed on the Egyptian Football Associations’ Twitter page on Sunday evening, with forward Mostafa Mohamed and defender Ahmed Fatouh also left out of the squad for Tuesday’s fixture.

Let’s hope those involved in the last remaining internationals come through unscathed in the coming days!

3 things today: 2 Liverpool managers up for same award!

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard have been nominated for Manager of the Season in the 2022 Northwest Football Awards.

Naby Keita is being tentatively linked with a summer move to Borussia Dortmund in Germany, with Sport Bild claiming the Bundesliga side are showing interest in signing him on a free transfer.

Virgil van Dijk scored a thumping header past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as three Liverpool players featured in Sunday’s internationals.

Latest Liverpool FC news

One journalist believes Gareth Southgate’s latest comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold prove he “does not believe” in the Liverpool right-back.

If Alexander-Arnold doesn’t go to the World Cup, there may only be seven Liverpool players who feature at Qatar 2022 later this year. How does that compare to the Reds’ Premier League rivals?

Having arrived at Liverpool on transfer deadline day, Arthur “gave up his holidays,” to improve his fitness over the international break, according to the midfielder’s agent.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Another Watford manager is gone! Rob Edwards’ lasted just 10 matches, with the Hornets announcing they had replaced him with Slaven Bilic on Monday. Baffling!

Brighton‘s Zambia international Enock Mwepu has returned to England for medical tests after falling unwell during a trip to Mali. He is a doubt to face Liverpool this weekend. (BBC Sport)

No Trent, but Harry Maguire is to keep his place in England’s defence tonight, with John Stones expected to start alongside him in a back three. (Sky Sports)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

England’s loss indeed!

One of the many reasons I admire Trent Alexander-Arnold as a professional and a person is that he keeps reporting for England duty even though he knows that the manager, Gareth Southgate, does not really believe in him. It's sad, it's a waste, and it's England's loss. #ENG #LFC — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 26, 2022

Despite Trent’s absence, Jordan Henderson could make his return from injury in England’s meeting with Germany tonight.

Academy prospects Bobby Clark and Ranel Young could feature for England’s under-18’s against Belgium.

One day closer to the Reds being back in action. Enjoy your Monday evening’s!