Having arrived at Liverpool on transfer deadline day, Arthur “gave up his holidays,” to improve his fitness over the international break, according to the midfielder’s agent.

The Brazilian joined the Reds on loan from Juventus on the final day of the summer transfer window, with Liverpool’s midfield injury problems forcing Jurgen Klopp back into the market late on.

Having fallen out of favour in Turin, Arthur spent much of the summer months training away from the rest of the Juventus squad, leaving him with some catching up to do in terms of fitness.

He made his debut for the Reds in their 4-1 defeat to Napoli earlier this month, and was an unused substitute in the victory over Ajax.

The former Barcelona midfielder has used the 17-day gap in between first team matches to his advantage, choosing to play for Liverpool’s under-21’s side against Leicester and Rochdale last week.

And despite some inaccurate reports from Italy that Liverpool have already lost faith in him, Arthur‘s agent has explained how everyone at the club is “very happy” with his client, claiming he will soon be at “100%” fitness.

“He arrived there on the last day of the transfer market and played little last year because of both Allegri’s choices and an injury,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s normal for the first weeks to be used for adaptation and recovery of physical condition.

“Everyone is very happy with him. He gave up his holidays to stay in Liverpool to work. He’ll be at 100% soon.”

Last week, it was also revealed how Arthur had appointed extra fitness staff in his bid to prove himself at Liverpool.

With several of the club’s midfielders, including the likes of Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, set to return to action in the coming weeks, it’s unclear how often Arthur will be called upon.

It would be unfair to judge the midfielder so early into his time at Anfield, but one thing’s for sure, he is doing everything possible to ensure his spell on Merseyside is a successful one.