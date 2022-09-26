Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group D match between Egypt and Sudan at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on January 19, 2022 in YAOUNDE, Cameroon. (Photo by SF)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Salah returning to Liverpool after early release from Egypt international duty

Egypt have confirmed that Mohamed Salah will play no part in their upcoming friendly against Liberia, with Liverpool’s talisman now returning to Merseyside.

Salah scored twice in Egypt’s 3-0 win over Niger on Friday, with his side now scheduled to take on Liberia at 7pm (BST) on Tuesday.

However, it’s now been revealed that Liverpool’s no. 11 will play no part in the match, after Egypt manager Rui Vitoria took the decision to release him from international duty early.

The news was confirmed on the Egyptian Football Associations’ Twitter page on Sunday evening, with forward Mostafa Mohamed and defender Ahmed Fatouh also left out of the squad for Tuesday’s fixture.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - Tuesday, June 19, 2018: Egypt's Mohamed Salah before the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Group A match between Russia and Egypt at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“The technical staff of the Egyptian national team preferred to rest Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Mohamed for the Liberia friendly after both took part in the previous match against Niger,” the statement read.

Salah’s early release can only be a good thing for Liverpool, leaving him with plenty of time to prepare for the Reds’ Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday, the start of a period that will see them play 13 games in the space of six weeks.

Salah played the full 90 minutes against Niger on Friday, scoring either side of half-time, having also netted in Liverpool’s win over Ajax earlier this month, their final game before the international break.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his good form in front of goal leaves him in a good place heading into a vitally important stage of the season.

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks through the Champions Arch before the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Much like the entire team, he has struggled to find top form so far this season, but his performance against the Dutch champions was certainly more encouraging.

Footage emerged of Salah having a photo with a newlywed couple at Egypt’s training base in Alexandria last week.

He is not the only senior Liverpool player returning early from his international commitments, with Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of England’s squad to face Germany on Monday.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments