Three Liverpool players featured in Sunday’s set of international fixtures, with Virgil van Dijk scoring the winner for Netherlands in their Nations League win against Belgium.

Van Dijk‘s 73rd-minute header was the only goal of the game as Louis van Gaal’s side saw off a Belgium team that included the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.

The victory means Netherlands have won their Nations League group, finishing six points ahead of Belgium in second, and will be one of the four teams to progress to the tournament’s deciding phase in 2023.

Captain Van Dijk played the full 90 minutes, just as he did in the Oranje’s win over Poland earlier in the week, alongside Man City‘s Nathan Ake and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber at centre-back.

The goal came midway through the second half, when Liverpool’s no. 4 headed Cody Gakpo’s corner past Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois.

Van Dijk has an impressive scoring record with the Netherlands, having scored six goals in 49 appearances for his country.

His 50th cap looks set to come against Senegal in their first game at the World Cup, where he’ll likely be up against former Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane.

There were also two young Reds in international action on Sunday, with under-18’s striker Keyrol Figueroa scoring in his first start for USA’s under-17s.

Son of Maynor, the former Wigan and Hull full-back who, at 39 years of age, still captains Honduras, Figueroa has chosen to represent USA at youth level.

The striker, who turned 16 at the end of August, made his first start for their under-17’s side in their 4-1 win over Czech Republic, and got himself on the scoresheet after 42 minutes.

There was also another Scotland under-21’s appearance for 16-year-old Ben Doak, who scored on his debut against Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The exciting young winger, who has thrived for Liverpool’s under-18’s since his summer arrival from Celtic, was a 62nd minute substitute as his side took on the same opposition.

He wasn’t on the scoresheet this time, but caught the eye again and went close to setting up the winner late on.

Three more Reds could be in action for their nations on Monday, with Jordan Henderson set to return from injury in England’s Nations League meeting with Germany. Trent Alexander-Arnold, though, has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad for the fixture.

Elsewhere, academy prospects Bobby Clark and Ranel Young could feature for England’s under-18s against Belgium.