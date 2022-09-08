After Chelsea confirmed Graham Potter as their new head coach, Brighton have revealed that one of Jurgen Klopp‘s favourite ex-Liverpool players will help fill his void, while one former Reds goalkeeper is joining Newcastle.

A new manager in the making?

As expected, Graham Potter was confirmed as Chelsea‘s new head coach today, one day after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

But when Brighton revealed the staff who would help fill in for Potter while they search for a permanent replacement, the inclusion of one former Liverpool player caught some by surprise.

Adam Lallana, who left the Reds for the Seagulls in 2020, will be among the staff that takes charge of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend, alongside under-21’s boss Andrew Crofts.

There, he will be up against ex-Liverpool under-21’s coach Gary O’Neil!

Klopp has previously lauded Lallana as one of the most intelligent players he has coached, and when the midfielder left the club, he made clear that he had aspirations to go into coaching one day.

However, having played a big part in Brighton‘s successful start to the season as a player, nobody expected him to take on a coaching role quite so soon.

Lallana is currently injured, and his position on the sidelines is likely to only be a temporary one for now, with Brighton expected to appoint a full-time head coach in the coming weeks.

3 things today: The three K’s!

Loris Karius looks to have found a new club, with Sky Germany reporting he is set to join Newcastle as cover for Nick Pope. Best of luck, Loris!

Naby Keita has been included in Guinea’s squad for their September internationals, despite Liverpool omitting him from their Champions League group stage squad due to injury. Interesting one!

Klopp has clarified his comments suggesting that Liverpool must “reinvent themselves” in order to find form in the coming weeks.

Latest Liverpool FC news

? "Napoli didn’t even have to be on their A-grade, which is the most insulting element to everything."@JackSear, @Danny7Gallagher and @mario_aquilina2 discuss Thiago, Salah and the defeat at Napoli. https://t.co/pQlmCCMWvp — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 8, 2022

The fall out from that defeat in Naples continues, and we’ve unearthed six alarming stats from a nightmare evening at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Jamie Carragher has brandished Liverpool’s high line woes as “suicide football,” with tweaks needed during a time when intensity off the ball is nonexistent, as was the case at Napoli.

In more positive news, Liverpool under-18s winger Ben Doak, who scored and assisted in their UEFA Youth League win over Napoli, has been called up to Scotland’s under-21 squad at the age of just 16. Big talent!

Latest Premier League chat

Chelsea have paid a total of £21.5 million in compensation to land Potter and his four members of coaching staff, according to Sky Sports. Will this one work out?

Who could be next in at Brighton? Brentford‘s Thomas Frank has been linked, but says he’s more than happy with the Bees for the time being!

Besiktas have officially confirmed the signing of Nathan Redmond from Southampton. Him, Dele Alli, Arthur Masuaku, Roman Saiss and Wout Weghorst in the same side? Dream team!

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Luis Diaz was probably the pick of a very poor bunch for Liverpool last night, and his goal against Crystal Palace has rightly been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award. Some strike.

Not sure you’ll fancy any more European football after last night, but if you do, the Europa League returns this evening.

Arsenal take on Zurich in one of the early kickoffs, Man United host Real Sociedad and West Ham play FCSB in the Europa Conference League.

Liverpool loanee Billy Koumetio could be in action for Austria Vienna against Hapoel Be’er Sheva, too. Enjoy your Thursday evening’s, Reds!