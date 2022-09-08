Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Klopp favourite to help fill Potter void & goalkeeper set for Newcastle – Latest LFC News

After Chelsea confirmed Graham Potter as their new head coach, Brighton have revealed that one of Jurgen Klopp‘s favourite ex-Liverpool players will help fill his void, while one former Reds goalkeeper is joining Newcastle.

 

A new manager in the making?

As expected, Graham Potter was confirmed as Chelsea‘s new head coach today, one day after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

But when Brighton revealed the staff who would help fill in for Potter while they search for a permanent replacement, the inclusion of one former Liverpool player caught some by surprise.

Adam Lallana, who left the Reds for the Seagulls in 2020, will be among the staff that takes charge of their Premier League clash with Bournemouth this weekend, alongside under-21’s boss Andrew Crofts.

There, he will be up against ex-Liverpool under-21’s coach Gary O’Neil!

Klopp has previously lauded Lallana as one of the most intelligent players he has coached, and when the midfielder left the club, he made clear that he had aspirations to go into coaching one day.

However, having played a big part in Brighton‘s successful start to the season as a player, nobody expected him to take on a coaching role quite so soon.

Lallana is currently injured, and his position on the sidelines is likely to only be a temporary one for now, with Brighton expected to appoint a full-time head coach in the coming weeks.

 

3 things today: The three K’s!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 8, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius during the pre-match warm-up before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Athletic Club de Bilbao at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Klopp has clarified his comments suggesting that Liverpool must “reinvent themselves” in order to find form in the coming weeks.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • The fall out from that defeat in Naples continues, and we’ve unearthed six alarming stats from a nightmare evening at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

 

Latest Premier League chat

BRIGHTON AND HOVE, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 12, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion's manager Graham Potter during a post-match press conference after the FA Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the American Express Community Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Chelsea have paid a total of £21.5 million in compensation to land Potter and his four members of coaching staff, according to Sky Sports. Will this one work out?

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Luis Diaz was probably the pick of a very poor bunch for Liverpool last night, and his goal against Crystal Palace has rightly been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award. Some strike.

Not sure you’ll fancy any more European football after last night, but if you do, the Europa League returns this evening.

Arsenal take on Zurich in one of the early kickoffs, Man United host Real Sociedad and West Ham play FCSB in the Europa Conference League.

Liverpool loanee Billy Koumetio could be in action for Austria Vienna against Hapoel Be’er Sheva, too. Enjoy your Thursday evening’s, Reds!

 

