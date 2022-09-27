Liverpool explored a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer late in the summer transfer window, with the Austrian admitting he has “always been a fan.”

As the injury crisis spiralled out of control in the final days of August, the Reds belatedly clicked into gear in their pursuit of another midfielder.

With a move for Aurelien Tchouameni falling flat earlier in the summer and priority target Jude Bellingham unavailable, the club’s recruitment staff weighed up a number of options.

Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria was among those, but it proved to be his team-mate Arthur who made the season-long switch to Turin on deadline day.

However, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has already revealed that a permanent move was made for Leipzig midfielder Laimer, and though it was “impossible” at the time, they are “still interested” ahead of his contract expiring on July 1.

With the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all seeing their terms expire next summer, it stands to reason that more than one midfielder will be brought in.

And if a renewed bid for Laimer – who will be available on a free transfer – is made, they could bring in a player who recently expressed his admiration for the club.

“I’ve always been a Liverpool fan,” he told ServusTV this week, in quotes carried by BILD.

Laimer is currently sidelined with an ankle ligament injury that required surgery and is expected to keep him out for at least another 10 weeks, with the 25-year-old hoping to “attack again in January.”

It will be an important period for a player who, according to Plettenberg, is “very unlikely” to sign a new contract with Leipzig.

Bayern Munich are also interested in the Austria international, and he explained: “In the end, I would have been ready to take a new step [in the summer].

“It didn’t work because the go-ahead from Leipzig didn’t come. They quickly said: no, that’s not possible.

“On the one hand, that’s nice because you’re an important player.

“But it’s also difficult, because a lot of discussions have been held, you’ve thought a lot, reflected a lot.”

It seems more feasible that Laimer will head to Bayern given it is a well-trodden path from Leipzig, but he is clearly open to joining Liverpool if the move presented itself.