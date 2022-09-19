With no Liverpool game over the weekend, several members of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad enjoyed some time off before joining up with their nations for international duty.

In total, 12 members of the Reds’ senior squad have been selected to represent their country’s, in what is the last international break before the World Cup later this year.

But with Sunday’s scheduled Premier League encounter with Chelsea called off, some players took the opportunity to enjoy a break.

Kostas Tsimikas appears to have used the time off to perfect a Virgil van Dijk-esque hairstyle, posting a selfie of his new look on Sunday!

The left-back is expected to take part in Greece’s Nations League ties with Cyprus and Northern Ireland later this month.

Elsewhere, with Brazil taking on Ghana and Tunisia in France, Roberto Firmino and his family paid a visit to Disneyland Paris over the weekend.

The Liverpool No. 9 shared some particularly good photos of him together with Mickey Mouse and Iron Man. Some inspiration for a new goal celebration, perhaps?

Fellow countryman Fabinho has been pictured on holiday in Portugal with his partner Rebeca Tavares, with the couple announcing in July that they are expecting a baby boy.

Luis Diaz spent the weekend in New York with his young family, with the Liverpool winger set to feature for Colombia in the U.S. within the next fortnight.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, looks to have spent much of the weekend working in the gym, posting several images of him hard at work over the course of the weekend. Typical Mo!

He should be involved as Egypt host Niger on Friday and Liberia next Tuesday.

Some have already joined up with their international team-mates, with Darwin Nunez sharing several images of him taking part in Uruguay training on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be part of the England squad to face Italy and Germany, but found the time to attend Liverpool under-18’s clash with Man City on Saturday.

For those not called up for their country’s, the hard work will continue over the course of the next fortnight, with Arthur, Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips featuring for the under-21’s against Leicester on Saturday.

Let’s hope everyone else comes through the internationals unscathed!