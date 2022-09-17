Trent Alexander-Arnold was in attendance as Liverpool under-18s fell to a 4-3 defeat to Man City on Saturday, despite leading 3-1 up until the 68th minute.

Liverpool U18s 3-4 Man City U18s

U18 Premier League, Kirkby

September 17, 2022

Goals: Koumas 32′, Kone-Doherty 38′, Koumas 48′; Ndala 24′, Oboavwoduo 68′, Heskey 76′, Whittingham 81′

There was a new face in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s starting lineup, with Northern Ireland youth international Kieran Morrison making his Liverpool under-18 debut.

City had the better of the opening stages and opened the scoring in the 24th minute, when winger Ashton Muir set up Joel Ndala to give the away side the lead.

It was one-way traffic for much of the opening half an hour, until the Reds notched an equaliser against the run of play. Francis Gyimah delivered an inviting cross, and Lewis Koumas’ initial effort was well saved, before he bundled home the rebound.

Six minutes later, Liverpool were ahead. Koumas did well to charge down an attempted clearance from City goalkeeper George Murray-Jones, and Trent Kone-Doherty was on guard to volley home.

Half time: Liverpool U18s 2-1 Man City U18s

Less than three minutes into the second half, Koumas had his second of the day and eighth of the season. Ben Doak, who continues to look too good for this level, created the chance with a brilliant run down the right, before his low cross was poked him by Koumas.

Both Kone-Doherty and Doak were taken off with around 25 minutes remaining, and it was after their withdrawal that the young Reds began to struggle.

16-year-old Justin Oboavwoduo pulled one back in the 68th minute, before Jaden Heskey, son of Emile, scored the equaliser.

Bridge-Wilkinson’s side simply couldn’t cope with City’s attacking prowess for much of the second half, and the away side completed the turnaround when Matthew Whittingham put them ahead by tapping in at the back post.

Deep into stoppage time, there was a chance for Koumas to score his hat-trick and salvage a point for the Reds, but his header flashed wide.

A disappointing result, especially given the 3-1 lead, but more promising individual performances, especially in attack.

Liverpool U18s: Mrozek; Miles, Hayes-Green, Pinnington; Osborne, McConnell, Morrison, Gyimah (Giblin 82′); Doak (Danns 66′), Kone-Doherty (Roberts 66′), Koumas

Subs not used: Hewitson, Figueroa

Next Match: Nottingham Forest (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, October 1, 12pm (BST)