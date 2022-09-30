We all have our favourite Liverpool player or the ones we categorise into the ‘best of’ throughout the club’s history, but how does Martin Skrtel rank those he played with at Anfield?

Skrtel was on Liverpool’s books for eight years, featuring 320 times for the club alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez and Pepe Reina.

The centre-back only retired from playing in May and is fondly remembered on Merseyside as a player always prepared to put his body on the line for the shirt.

And that didn’t change when Liverpool Legends met Man United at Anfield during the international break, with Skrtel forced from the field after a clash of heads with Fraizer Campbell.

Six years on from his last Reds appearance, some things never change!

This Is Anfield spoke to Skrtel at the AXA Training Centre before the legends match, with hot-fire questions coming his way regarding his ‘best’ Liverpool teammates in various categories.

This is what he had to say:

Best penalty taker: “Stevie.”

“Stevie.” Free-kick: “Stevie.”

“Stevie.” Playmaker: “Phil Coutinho.”

“Phil Coutinho.” Centre-back: “I would say Carra.”

“I would say Carra.” Centre-forward: “Difficult choice, but I’ll go for Suarez.”

“Difficult choice, but I’ll go for Suarez.” Full-back: “Glen Johnson.”

“Glen Johnson.” Left-footed player: “Daniel Anger, for sure.”

An interesting mix of players, and some of whom feature in TIA’s recent Top 10 series.

But what do you make of Suarez over Fernando Torres for the best forward and Agger over Fabio Aurelio, Daniel Sturridge and John Arne Riise for best left-footed player? Suppose centre-backs always stick together.