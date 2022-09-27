In a draft of Liverpool forwards you would be spoilt for choice such is the long list of world-class talent that have donned the red shirt, but who sits in the top ten of all time?

From classy technicians and pacey finishers to the traditional centre-forward, Liverpool have had it all over the years.

They got you onto your feet, had your jaw dropping at their sheer skill and then celebrating without a care with friends, family and strangers alike – and we’ve all had our favourites along the way.

You may have ordered this top 10 slightly different but we’re sure you’ll agree with who makes the cut!

You may notice the likes of Mohamed Salah, John Barnes and Billy Liddell are missing and that is because this list is reserved for centre-forwards – so don’t worry, they were not overlooked.

Without further ado, here is Liverpool’s top ten forwards.

10. John Aldridge

Games: 104 | Goals: 63

A fan favourite and it’s not hard to see why.

‘Aldo’ was deadly in the box, lethal in the air and his link-up play was second to none, a skillset that enabled him to swiftly settle into the side.

He scored in each of his first nine league games in 1987/88 and did not shirk the responsibility of stepping into the role as the successor for the great Ian Rush.

John Aldridge conjured up the magic and his strike rate of 63 goals in 104 appearances speaks for itself.

“He had so much pressure on his shoulders to replace Rush & coming from Oxford Utd, he had to succeed and he did!” – @avtarborneo on Twitter

8. Kevin Keegan

Games: 323 | Goals: 100

An attacking force to be reckoned with, Kevin Keegan was integral to Liverpool’s trophy-laden years from 1971 to 1977 thanks to his work rate, fitness and tenacity.

Bill Shankly was the one to sign Keegan for just £35,000, a fee the former manager described as “robbery with violence.”

A born winner, Keegan lit up Anfield, established a deadly partnership with John Toshack and consistently left supporters in amazement with his dynamism, courage and skill.

One of Liverpool’s finest, and that his departure in 1977 was felt so deeply spoke volumes.

9. Michael Owen

Games: 158 | Goals: 297

He may now be a polarising figure, to say the least, but Michael Owen is one of the greatest products to emerge from Liverpool’s academy.

Just 17 when he made his debut, Owen was the Reds’ leading scorer every season between 1997 and 2004, breaking countless records in the process.

A young prodigy with pace to burn, the perfect temperament, vision and class, Owen always delivered and only a cruel run of injuries could rob him of his prime years.

A Ballon d’Or winner with the Reds, Owen inspired a generation and his role in the 2001 FA Cup final will never be forgotten.

7. Robbie Fowler

Games: 369 | Goals: 183

Robbie Fowler is sixth in the club’s all-time goalscoring charts and finds himself in that position after two different spells with Liverpool.

With 13 goals in his first 15 games for the club, Fowler was always destined for greatness and he delivered.

His hat-trick against Arsenal in only four minutes and 33 seconds was one standout moment, a young genius who had the personality to match his on-field magic.

It was not always smooth sailing for Fowler but ‘God’ delivered when Liverpool needed him, just ask Alaves! A special player with a natural goalscoring instinct.

6. Ian St John

Games: 425 | Goals: 118

One of the most transformational signings in the club’s history, Ian St John was a colossus for the Reds and what he lacked in height he made up for with skill, timing, and tenacity.

St John and Ron Yeats would prove to be the two pillars to which Liverpool would use to rise out of the Second Division and set the club on a new course, one full of silverware.

‘The Saint’ was not afraid of fronting up to the opposition but, crucially, he could talk the talk and walk the walk.

His diving header in 1965 delivered Liverpool’s first FA Cup, one of four pieces of silverware St John collected during his decade at Anfield.

A legend in every sense of the word.

5. Gordon Hodgson

Games: 241 | Goals: 241

The great Gordon Hodgson was the star of the 1920s and 1930s for Liverpool, a period that saw him dominate in front of goal – so much so that he remains third in the all-time goalscoring list.

Hodgson was signed by Liverpool after touring England from South Africa in the early 1920s and he repaid the club’s faith and then some by continually rewriting the record books.

No Liverpool player has notched more hat-tricks than Hodgson (17), who averaged more than 20 goals a season across his 11 years with the Reds.

A shining light during a time when silverware was sparse and the Blues were the all-conquering side on Merseyside.

4. Luis Suarez

Games: 133 | Goals: 82

When you think of players who can turn a game on its head in an instant, Luis Suarez is one of the first names that comes to mind.

A genius and a wizard, Suarez was mesmeric and never failed to send supporters into euphoria, with his ability to find the net second to none – and you wonder how fast his tally would’ve risen had he remained at Anfield.

Devasting and otherworldly, the former No. 7 was a joy to behold and constantly made the impossible possible.

A fierce competitor anyone would love to have on their team but loathe when they’re on the opposite side of the white line.

“Literally had everything and was unplayable on his day.” – Mike Sherwood on Facebook

3. Kenny Dalglish

Games: 515 | Goals: 172

The king ascended to the throne without delay, Kenny Dalglish settled into Bob Paisley’s all-conquering side with ease and quickly went about showcasing his sheer genius.

He finished his first season at the top of the club’s goalscoring charts and netted the winner in the European Cup final, which was just the start of a legendary career as a Red.

Arms aloft and with a huge grin, Dalglish’s goal celebrations were iconic and he provided supporters with plenty to celebrate, so much so that he is seventh in the all-time goalscoring charts.

You’d struggle to find a more beloved former player and manager, someone whose drive and perseverance stand the test of time.

“Scored every possible kind of goal but was unselfish and set up Rushie and others rather than be all about his own stats. “Didn’t leave for more money abroad and has been loyal to the club ever since his playing days ended.” – Ian R Morrison on Facebook

2. Roger Hunt

Games: 492 | Goals: 285

‘Sir Roger’ won the World Cup with England in 1966, but it his exploits with Liverpool that has seen him remain a revered figure and inspiration, scoring a whopping 285 goals in 492 appearances.

A key pillar in the Reds’ rise back into the First Division, Hunt combined with St John to devastating effect and perhaps is appreciated more by those who played with him than those who watched him ply his trade.

Hunt’s unquestionable work rate, deadly finishing and persistence made him a constant nuisance for the opposition and there are few who could ever bump him out of this position in the list.

1. Ian Rush

Games: 660 | Goals: 346

There can be no argument here.

With 346 goals, Rush is Liverpool’s greatest goalscorer in history and it’s a tally that you sense will never be toppled.

The word legend can be thrown around too much but that does not extend to Rush, who was deeply appreciated at Anfield, feared by the opposition, but revered by all.

And not only was he a proflic goalscorer but he was also the team’s first defender, a player willing to track back and help his side – there was no ego where Rush was concerned.

A true legend of Liverpool and the game.