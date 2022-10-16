Alisson can be one of only two league goalkeepers to deny Erling Haaland today, while Liverpool’s leaky starts could do with being shelved against Man City.

Jurgen Klopp has won five of his 14 league games against Man City, with five draws and four defeats.

Against Pep Guardiola, Klopp has won 11 and lost nine in his managerial career with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Not since 2012 has Anfield witnessed successive league draws in fixtures between Liverpool and City.

A mixed bag

Liverpool have not lost successive league games with fans in the stadium since September 2015 and never under Klopp.

Liverpool substitutes have scored eight goals in total so far this season, the same number that they achieved in the whole of the 57-game title-winning campaign of 2019/20.

But they have conceded the first goal in 14 of their last 20 matches played, a trend that many will welcome seeing the back of.

Salah strikes again?

Mo Salah has scored eight goals in his 15 Liverpool appearances against City in all competitions.

Only three players – Ian Rush (15), Kenny Dalglish and Gordon Hodgson (11 each) – have scored more often for the Reds in all games against today’s visitors.

And only against David de Gea (seven times) has Salah scored more often in a Liverpool shirt than against Ederson (six).

The Egyptian can become the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in successive Liverpool games since Jack Balmer in November 1946 (who did so in three successive matches).

But Salah’s last five goals for the Reds have all been scored in Europe.

Something to take optimism from?

City’s last victory at Anfield in front of fans came in May 2003 when former Reds Nicolas Anelka and Robbie Fowler played up front, with Anelka scoring both goals in a 2-1 win after Liverpool had led.

City have taken nine points from the last possible 57 at Anfield.

They have kept one clean sheet in their last 28 league visits, and only two in the last 45 in all competitions.

Watch out for Haaland

Cit have only lost two of their previous 37 top-flight away games, 1-0 at Tottenham last season and 3-2 at Brighton in their final away fixture of the previous campaign.

And cheat code Haaland has scored 15 goals in his nine league appearances. Salah holds the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, scoring 32 goals in 36 games of the 2017/18 campaign.

Haaland already has the same number of goals as City’s leading scorer in the whole of the last league season when Kevin De Bruyne netted 15.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers is the only top-flight goalkeeper to prevent Haaland from scoring in the Premier League this season.

Taylor time

Anthony Taylor (Cheshire) is the referee today.

He has taken charge of this fixture four times – with all taking place at the Etihad. Man City are unbeaten in those meetings with two wins and two draws.

Has issued 27 yellows and two reds in eight top-flight games this season.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Firmino 8, Salah 8, Diaz 4, Nunez 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 2, Elliott 2,? Matip 1, Van Dijk 1, own goals 2

Man City: Haaland 20, Foden 7, Alvarez 4, Bernardo Silva 2, Gundogan 2, Cancelo 2,?De Bruyne 1, Grealish 1, Ruben Dias 1, Mahrez 2, Stones 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).