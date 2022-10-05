There were admissions aplenty from within the Liverpool camp after the win over Rangers on Tuesday, including Darwin Nunez on his confidence and Virgil van Dijk on the UK media.

Klopp as future club ambassador?

From the first day that the manager walked through the doors at Anfield, seven years on Saturday, he has been at one with the club and the fans.

A perfect fit at the perfect time and with a contract until 2026, there are countless memorable days that lie in wait, even if the waters are slightly turbulent right now.

But while one day Klopp will bid farewell to the dugout and the role as manager, the club’s CEO Billy Hogan knows that irrespective of where the German goes he will have a “lifetime contract” with Liverpool.

And that could extend to a club ambassador, as he told Sport Bild in a recent interview.

“We haven’t talked about that yet, but I can see us discussing it someday! He’s already a Liverpool legend – his connection with Liverpool will last forever. It’s like a lifetime contract,” Hogan said of Klopp.

“His authenticity and ability to connect with the city and the fans is second to none. He’s like the people of Liverpool: warm, open and honest. And then there’s his sense of humour.

“Ever since that first press conference, people have felt a connection to him.”

A lifetime contract has a nice ring to it!

3 things today: Formations within Group A

Liverpool switched formations against Rangers and the ‘4-4-2’ as Klopp calls it has attracted plenty of interest, we break it down and what it means here.

Napoli pulled off another emphatic win, serving up a 6-1 thrashing at Ajax to keep them in control atop of Group A, with Liverpool three points behind.

Mo Salah enjoyed the “offensive formation,” which was “good for all of us up front” – question is, will Klopp keep it in place on Sunday?

Latest Liverpool FC news

Virgil van Dijk was not shy in letting the UK press know his feelings on how players are left to freefall without care for their wellbeing – Trent being the latest case study.

Ben Davies did not feel he had a point to prove as he returned to Anfield with Rangers, but the defender did admit that the night was a “bit strange” for him.

Darwin Nunez has admitted he is not yet “completely confident” but feels his goals will comes “like ketchup” – yes, you read that right.

Latest chat from elsewhere

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui is Wolves‘ preferred candidate for their vacant role after Bruno Lage was sacked over the weekend, as per Sky Sports.

The Telegraph say that Steve Cooper will remain as Nottingham Forest manager, for now, after picking up just four points from eight games – 21 players take some time to settle!

And in case you missed it, Argentine reporter Veronica Brunati has claimed Lionel Messi will be a Barcelona player once more in 2023 – only time will tell.

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Happy 10,000 days, Everton!

Champions League action continues tonight, Celtic travel to Leipzig in the early kickoff and Benfica meet PSG while Chelsea host Milan in two of the six 8pm (BST) kickoffs.

Think I may opt for the match at Stamford Bridge, what about you?