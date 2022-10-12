Two Liverpool players who have recently returned to training have not been included in the travelling squad that will face Rangers on Wednesday evening.

The Reds’ 3-2 defeat to Arsenal saw them lose three more players to injury, with Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip all now set for a spell on the sidelines.

There have, however, been some players who have recently returned to training having missed most, if not all, of Liverpool’s campaign so far.

Andy Robertson is one of those, with Jurgen Klopp confirming that the Scotsman will be part of the squad at Ibrox on Wednesday.

But two other players who were pictured in Tuesday’s training session at the AXA Training Centre have not made the trip to Glasgow.

Curtis Jones made his return to training last week.

Having been sidelined with a calf problem for the entirety of Liverpool’s season so far, he was not in the squad that faced the Gunners and will not be involved against Rangers, with the club clearly still treading carefully with his recovery.

The other returnee who was involved in the final training session before the trip north of the border was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who hasn’t been seen since sustaining a serious hamstring injury during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia.

He, though, is still some way off match action, and will not be able to take part in any of the Reds’ Champions League games this year regardless, having been left out of the initial squad for the group stages in September.

Klopp revealed both players wouldn’t be in the squad in Tuesday’s pre-Rangers press conference, insisting the club will not rush players back into action as a result of the fresh injury worries in his squad.

“They only trained a couple of days. We can not now just put them in,” Klopp said.

“Robbo is in the squad for tomorrow. Curtis not, Ox not, Naby not. That’s it.

“It’s important that the boys are coming back, but it’s not that they train twice and now ‘here we go’.”

Another player who won’t feature at Ibrox is Calvin Ramsay, who looks to have suffered an injury setback, having missed out on the squad at the Emirates and not been included in the squad that trained on Tuesday.

The right-back is yet to kick a ball for the Reds, with his start to life on Merseyside thwarted by a niggling back injury. He began training with the team after the international break, but now appears to be sidelined once more.

Arthur is the other senior player who remains out, having sustained a muscle injury ahead of last week’s home meeting with Rangers.

Stefan Bajcetic was among those who travelled to Glasgow with the first team squad, likely an indication that he will be involved with Klopp’s side on Wednesday, rather than taking part in the under-19’s UEFA Youth League encounter earlier in the day.