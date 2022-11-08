Today’s Liverpool news round up includes news of potential candidates to take over from Fenway Sports Group, Jurgen Klopp‘s Son Heung-min mistake and more encouraging reports on Jude Bellingham.

US investors & ex-chairman among takeover candidates?

News broke on Monday that FSG were exploring the possibility of selling their majority stake in Liverpool, seeking help from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in doing so.

As it stands, it is unlikely that any sale of Liverpool will go through any time soon, with the Times‘ Paul Joyce describing FSG’s initiative as “purely exploratory.”

However, his report – co-written by Matt Lowton – has named two groups from the United States who are believed to be early candidates for any deal.

Those are the Ricketts family, owners of Major League Baseball franchise the Chicago Cubs, and a consortium led by former Liverpool chairman Martin Broughton.

Liverpool are valued at around £3.9 billion by Forbes and the Times report claims that FSG “could expect to top” the figures associated with the Chelsea deal, which was worth £2.5 billion and a pledge to invest another £1.75 billion.

It is added, however, that FSG “also have a plan if they were to continue as owners,” reiterating that there is no concrete decision at this stage.

This could be one that rumbles on for some time…

Klopp’s Son “mistake” & more good news on Bellingham?

Son Heung-min at Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp has told KBS News that not signing the “outstanding” Tottenham forward was “one of the biggest mistakes” of his life. Maybe there was something in those links last summer after all?

Klopp is yet to comment on the news that FSG could be looking to sell the club, with a report in the Athletic today suggesting that one of the reasons he signed his new contract until 2026 was because “he was told FSG were in it for the long haul.”

Jude Bellingham continues to be linked with the Reds, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who has ties to a number of leading sources including Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke, claiming that the Reds are “very optimistic” of a deal.

Lijnders on pre-Derby media duties

Pep Lijnders spoke in depth on Liverpool’s owners in a captivating press conference after news broke of their intentions to seek new investment. Here, we’ve compiled every single word he said on a possible takeover at LFC.

The assistant boss is the first from the club to comment on the subject, defending FSG as “good owners” and admitting he knew of their plans to look for new investors.

His admission that “we are going to see Scousers” in the Reds’ League Cup clash with Derby is one of six things we picked out from his press conference today.

Premier League dates confirmed

The Premier League today confirmed the dates for the 2023-24 season, which will begin on August 12 and finish on May 19, 2024. A season with no interruptions? We can only hope so!

Talking of distractions, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger that awarding Qatar the 2022 World Cup was a “mistake.” Wonderful.

Having missed out on Brazil’s squad, Roberto Firmino is one of a number of Liverpool players who won’t be involved in Qatar. In a post on his Instagram, the Reds’ No. 9 says things didn’t go “the way he imagined or dreamed,” but passed on his best wishes to those who did make Tite’s final squad.

Video of the day and matches of the night

If you watch anything tonight, watch this from Lijnders on FSG’s potential sale of Liverpool. As captivating as ever!

The League Cup third round action gets underway tonight, with Bournemouth vs Everton the only all-Premier League tie.

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Napoli and AC Milan are all in action, too.