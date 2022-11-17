★ PREMIUM
FSG break silence, new contract & Mount interest – Latest LFC News

Today’s round up includes claims from FSG that there is “a lot of interest” in Liverpool FC, a new contract and reported interest in Chelsea‘s Mason Mount.

 

FSG break silence – takeover latest

For the first time since the news that Fenway Sports Group are seeking investment into Liverpool, an inside source has confirmed “a lot of interest” from possible suitors.

There is a real prospect of FSG selling the club entirely, with president Mike Gordon stepping back from his day-to-day duties to focus on identifying a potential buyer.

And while he insists it is “early days” in the process, FSG partner Sam Kennedy has told the Boston Globe that there has already been “a lot of interest.”

According to the Globe, which is owned by John W. Henry, Kennedy is currently holding regular meetings with Liverpool owners Henry and Tom Werner in New York City.

“There has been a lot of interest from numerous potential partners considering investment into the club,” he said, with both outright buyers and minority investors coming forward.

As it stands, Kennedy describes the situation as “exploring possibilities,” but interestingly, he also indicated a stakeholder blend could be the most likely avenue.

That would involve a gradual transition in ownership, with a minority investor increasing their stake in the club over time until they take majority control.

The plot thickens.

 

3 things today: New deal for Jones & Mount ‘interest’

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, July 30, 2022: Liverpool's Curtis Jones celebrates after the FA Community Shield friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mason Mount has been linked with the Reds today, with the Guardian‘s Jacob Steinberg claiming Liverpool and Juventus are keeping tabs on his Chelsea contract talks, which are said to have stalled.

 

Firmino & Keita contract latest

  • GOAL‘s Neil Jones has reported today that Liverpool are looking to offer Roberto Firmino a new two-year deal with a view to a third year.

  • Jones also believes Naby Keita is coming to the end of his time at the club, with no contract resolution in sight.

  • Elsewhere, Liverpool academy prospect Iwan Roberts is on trial with Burnley, according to Lancs Live, with the young attacker scoring for the Clarets Under-21s on Monday.

 

Salah and Ramos are reunited!

2CPD2PP Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Real Madrid v Liverpool - NSC Olympic Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine - May 26, 2018 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah injures his shoulder in a challenge with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

  • Mo Salah has taken a break from international duty with Egypt to attend the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai today, with his cordial meeting with Sergio Ramos captured on camera via 433.

  • James Maddison missed England’s second pre-World Cup training session in Qatar today, with Gareth Southgate said to be managing his workload.

  • Meanwhile, Gary Neville has told Sky Sports that Man United must terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan this week. We say let him stay!

 

Hendo’s reaction when we told him this stat…

Have you checked out our exclusive interview with Jordan Henderson yet, and can you believe this stat is actually true?

We had it checked with Liverpool’s official statistician…

All the best, Reds!

