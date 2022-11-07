A bombshell in the form of club owners Fenway Sports Group inviting offers for the sale of the club was dropped on Monday, but how much is Liverpool FC worth?

FSG recently celebrated their 12th anniversary as owners of Liverpool Football Club having taken over in 2010, parting with £300 million for that honour.

In the years since they have made sure to make Liverpool a sustainable club, a strategy that has not always bought them many fans but was instrumental in the post-Tom Hicks and George Gillett era.

On Monday, though, it was reported that the club is now up for sale, with the Athletic’s David Ornstein stating “a full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties.”

The sale of the club will attract buyers but only ones of a certain kind of wealth, with the club valued at £3.6 billion by Forbes as of May 2022.

That valuation is 12 times the amount FSG paid for the club 12 years ago.

And it means the club sit fourth in Forbes’ valuations of football teams, behind only Real Madrid (£4.8bn), Barcelona (£4.7bn) and Man United (£3.7bn).

Liverpool’s recent on-field success, deal with Nike and the minority stake purchase into FSG by RedBird Capital – reported to be in the region of £533m – has played its part in rising the valuation.

FSG have had a significant part to play in Liverpool’s upward trajectory back to the top of club football, but have also made plenty of wrong calls along the way.

Fans, though, have shared concerns over the potential moral issues over who could afford to buy Liverpool from FSG, as while there is a need to compete, it cannot come at an ethical cost.

For context, Chelsea was sold to Todd Boehly and his associates for a reported fee of £4.25 billion, in contrast to their £2.5 billion Forbes valuation.