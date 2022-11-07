★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town AFC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans react as FSG consider selling club – “Careful what you wish for”

Fenway Sports Group have reportedly put Liverpool FC up for sale, with supporters torn over whether it could be good or bad news for the club.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that FSG are now inviting offers for the sale of the club they took over 12 years ago in 2010.

It is claimed that “a full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties,” with both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley “retained to assist with the process.”

An FSG statement maintained that they were seeking third-party investors, rather than a majority sale, but it is now widely believed that new owners are being sought out.

The news broke on Monday afternoon, and led to a flurry of reactions from Liverpool fans.

 

There were mixed feelings over the news…

 

Some saw it as acceptance FSG can’t compete with their rivals…

 

While others looked toward more on-field investment…

 

Finally, some shared concerns over who could afford LFC…

If FSG are, in fact, looking to sell up and move on from Liverpool, it would be an understatement to describe it as significant news.

It would be a monumental development that would have major ramifications on the club’s success both on and off the pitch – the hope would be that that would be for the better.

However, the concerns over the background of potential investors are valid, with there stark moral issues with the owners of the richest clubs in the world.

There is a fine balance to strike when it comes to maintaining integrity and competing with an increasingly corrupt elite in the sport.

Liverpool fans cannot simply sacrifice their standards for the sake of new signings.

