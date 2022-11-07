Fenway Sports Group have reportedly put Liverpool FC up for sale, with supporters torn over whether it could be good or bad news for the club.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that FSG are now inviting offers for the sale of the club they took over 12 years ago in 2010.

It is claimed that “a full sales presentation has been produced for interested parties,” with both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley “retained to assist with the process.”

An FSG statement maintained that they were seeking third-party investors, rather than a majority sale, but it is now widely believed that new owners are being sought out.

The news broke on Monday afternoon, and led to a flurry of reactions from Liverpool fans.

There were mixed feelings over the news…

FSG finally selling up, things you love to see. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 7, 2022

That’s the biggest news for LFC since they brought in Klopp. Massive. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 7, 2022

Say what you want about FSG but if they went tomorrow, they’ve left LFC in a far better state than when they took over. — Ian Young ????? (@ianyoungkop) November 7, 2022

I think it's the right time for FSG to move on. They've taken us from nothing to something and obviously as far as they can. Shake hands and move on. Thanks for bringing us back to the club we was again ?? Now its time for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/Tz3tpZLTP9 — TheRoadEndPod (@TheRoadEndPod) November 7, 2022

Some saw it as acceptance FSG can’t compete with their rivals…

Whether FSG’s latest play leads to a full buy-out or a sizeable share purchase, either way something has turned which means big cash must be generated. Precarious PL position likely an influencer. Very interesting time for Liverpool.. could go either way. — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) November 7, 2022

If FFP and the authorities were worth their salt, I doubt FSG look to sell up. Might be an indicator they think they can't compete. But who can, outside of a country? — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 7, 2022

A lot of reasons for FSG to put the club up for sale:

– realisation it's impossible to compete vs oil nations

– FFP not being properly enforced

– Anfield 60k capacity achieved

– World financial crash potentially on the horizon — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 7, 2022

WOW! Grass isn't always greener but suspect FSG tired of other clubs not complying with FFP and dont have the means to allow us to stay at the top https://t.co/wYaU86OnCU — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) November 7, 2022

FSG finally admitting that their moneyball strategy is unsustainable anymore in the modern game, with FFP now virtually dead (due to Man City & PSG) so are prepared to put the club up for sale. #LFC — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) November 7, 2022

Wow. Wonder why now. Klopp said in the summer he would have taken “more risks” in transfer market if possible. Perhaps FSG feel they’ve taken club as far as possible. https://t.co/ZfI5clvVVA — Jack Sear (@JackSear) November 7, 2022

While others looked toward more on-field investment…

There’ll never be an owner who will make everyone happy. Personally think FSG have done a great job in 12 years, but we’ve probably outgrown them now to make the next step. Hopefully someone or *a group* with just a bit more ambition and willing to take risks come in. pic.twitter.com/zMcHfYHK4r — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) November 7, 2022

FSG want out, this explains the lack of investment recently. #lfc https://t.co/QPikDz91E9 — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) November 7, 2022

Not gonna lie, I’m happy about this. Hoping the next owner is willing to invest in the team and take those higher risks Klopp alluded to. https://t.co/pGnBGcXLoS — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) November 7, 2022

I think Liverpool’s recent success outgrew FSG’s moneyball model. It was unbelievable at getting LFC to the top of the mountain but it’s v hard to keep them there. Players became world class & deserving of world class contracts. They became the destination for top players. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) November 7, 2022

FSG to sell Liverpool! If this happens I'm very happy to have new owners.

Unambitious ownership who don't understand the sport will always be something I'm against. — Husam (@DonHusam6) November 7, 2022

FSG heard how much Bellingham was going to cost and put the club up for sale ?? — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 7, 2022

Finally, some shared concerns over who could afford LFC…

Pretty big difference in #LFC being ‘for sale’ vs selling shares in the club. Whatever the outcome and motives of FSG it’s always a case of careful what you wish for with ownership. There is very small pool of buyers out there none of whom obviously stand out as a perfect match. — Si Steers (@sisteers) November 7, 2022

I’m far from thinking the sun shines out of FSG’s arse but my god I’ve a sudden anxious feeling about who could possibly buy the club. And it has nothing to do with transfers. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) November 7, 2022

Please, please, don't let a nation state buy Liverpool and use it to launder their image — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) November 7, 2022

Will say this, whoever takes over let’s hope FSG leave us in the hands of someone decent. — LFC92 (@LFC92) November 7, 2022

If FSG are, in fact, looking to sell up and move on from Liverpool, it would be an understatement to describe it as significant news.

It would be a monumental development that would have major ramifications on the club’s success both on and off the pitch – the hope would be that that would be for the better.

However, the concerns over the background of potential investors are valid, with there stark moral issues with the owners of the richest clubs in the world.

There is a fine balance to strike when it comes to maintaining integrity and competing with an increasingly corrupt elite in the sport.

Liverpool fans cannot simply sacrifice their standards for the sake of new signings.