The rivalry of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could dominate the Premier League for at least two more years, with the Spaniard staying at Man City.

It is safe to say the Premier League has been defined by the ongoing tussle between Liverpool and Man City in recent years.

This has been led by Klopp and Guardiola respectively, inspiring the two clubs into record-breaking points totals in the English top flight.

“From a sports point of view, I couldn’t respect more what they do,” the Liverpool boss said recently.

“I couldn’t respect more what Pep is doing, it’s absolutely outstanding.”

However, Klopp did joke that he hoped the Spaniard would “[take] a sabbatical for four years,” when his current deal with City expires in the summer.

That will not be the case, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who reports that Guardiola has now reached an agreement to extend his contract until 2025.

Interestingly, that includes a break clause for both parties in 2024, though Ornstein explains that was also the case with the 51-year-old’s previous commitment.

Klopp signed an extension of his own in April, tying him to Liverpool until 2026.

Confirmation of Guardiola’s new contract is expected “imminently,” which ensures the friendly rivalry with Klopp will run on into the future.

“I am not Federer and Pep is not Nadal but both can be on the highest level and be best friends,” Klopp said last month.

“Pep and I are not best friends because we don’t know each other but I respect him a lot and I know he respects what we are doing as well.

“For a rivalry you don’t need to be disrespectful.

“Around the games, I would say we have a good relationship without meeting and during the games, we are both competitors.”

The all-time points record for a single Premier League season stands at 100, which Man City achieved in 2017/18, with Guardiola and Klopp sharing the four highest tallies between them.

Liverpool picked up 99 points on their way to the title in 2019/20, with City taking 98 in the previous campaign, pipping the Reds to the trophy by just one point.

The only other manager to earn 95 or more points in the history of the Premier League is Jose Mourinho, who did so with Chelsea in 2004/05.