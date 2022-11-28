The World Cup has now played out through two rounds of group stage games and both Reds and Reds-linked players had a positive day on Monday, aiming for the last 16.

Today at the World Cup

A wild couple of games early on, then the more tightly contested pair later. All told we had 14 goals across four fixtures – the last day so many will be played back to back.

Cameroon and Serbia fought out probably the most classic encounter of the tournament so far, sharing the spoils after six goals

South Korea and Ghana then tried to emulate them, but Mohammed Kudus proved the difference as his brace won it for the Africans

Brazil again were solid rather than spectacular, but put together enough moments of magic to break down their opponents, Switzerland this time

Finally, Darwin Nunez was bustling and occasionally threatening on the run, but never got close to scoring as Uruguay lost to Portugal

Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song made a massive call to drop his first-choice goalkeeper – out the entire squad, not just for the game – but his Cameroon side managed a brilliant second-half fightback in a frankly ludicrous game. Serbia only have themselves to blame now if they go out.

Ghana were ultimately just better at quick passing and movement, and had far more delivery into the box. That got them all three goals against South Korea, who themselves did draw level for a while after starting to do the same. Two brilliant matches and a lot still to play for in the final games for both teams.

Brazil, what do we say. Good? Not great? Definitely tough to get at and keep finding enough ways to create chances, but they are not firing on all cylinders yet. They are, however, through to the last 16. Alisson with another clean sheet, Fabinho with another watching brief.

Late on it was a lot of aggression and complaining and not much incisive play, with in the end a cross which missed everybody out proving the difference, along with a totally ridiculous penalty. Nunez can still reach the knockouts but Uruguay must win against Ghana – and they could do with him scoring, to be honest. He was subbed here for the final 20, Luis Suarez replacing him.

LFC today

Another day, another transfer rumour. This time around it’s Goal España who have the new links and it’s Spain winger Nico Williams (rather than Nottingham Forest‘s old Red Neco) who we are supposedly keen on.

The Athletic Club starlet has a €50m release clause (£43.3m) and this is seen as both enticing and attainable for the Reds, along with both Arsenal and Chelsea. PSG are also mentioned, though so too is the possibility that he could renew his contract and stay long term, like older brother (and Ghana international) Iñaki.

All in all, it’s certainly a story which covers every angle, making it not the most immediately exciting update.

However it’s worth noting that Nico Williams was linked with Liverpool already earlier in the year and also that he only has 18 months left on his contract.

Add in rumours to Cody Gakpo late last week and perhaps midfield isn’t the only position we might look at strengthening soon.

Latest Liverpool FC news

The FA Cup third round draw was made on Monday evening and the Reds will face Wolves at Anfield. For full details check here

Liverpool have filled one of the vacant high-profile roles at the club which had been open for quite some time, with Jonathan Power joining as club doctor having previously been at Brentford and the FA

And here TIA have taken a deep dive into the stats behind Harvey Elliott’s season which make him a real standout in the Premier League

Something you may have missed…

We haven’t had a really massive “oh my word the refs are s***” story at the World Cup yet but Alireza Faghani and his team absolutely ran away with the award today.

Here’s the “handball” – literally Gimenez falling to ground and bracing himself with an arm which the ball touches, the very definition of what should not be a penalty according to IFAB. VAR decided it needed a look, the ref decided it needed awarding.

And here’s the actual penalty being taken, which neither VAR nor ref considered to be encroachment into the penalty area by at least two Portugal players. Get in the bin, absolutely useless.

Tuesday’s matches and LFC aspects

3pm: Netherlands vs Qatar

3pm: Ecuador vs Senegal

7pm: Iran vs USA

7pm: Wales vs England

We’ll see if Jordan Henderson is fit in the end, and if Trent Alexander-Arnold gets the most remote hint of a look-in. Three ex-Reds should be involved for Wales again, with Danny Ward in goal due to Wayne Hennessey’s red card.

Earlier, Virgil van Dijk will try to ensure the Dutch top their group by beating the hosts, with Ecuador vs Senegal a winner-takes-all situation.

A draw is enough for England and a defeat will also do it as long as it’s not by a barrelful of goals. Exciting.