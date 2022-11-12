Liverpool’s reshuffle following FSG’s exploration of a sale is in motion, and the latest relinquishing of responsibilities by Mike Gordon is a significant hint for the club’s future.

Jurgen Klopp reiterated on Friday that “fresh money is no mistake” in regards to FSG seeking new investment, sticking to his belief it is a third-party investment over a complete sale.

Either way, the manager is committed to the club. Still, he is already experiencing the impact of FSG’s decisions, with his go-to man Gordon starting the process of transferring his responsibilities.

The Boston Globe – a publication owned by FSG chief John Henry – reported the news on Friday that Gordon has made a “step-back” as part of a “natural evolution,” with chief executive officer Bill Hogan taking up his duties.

However, the Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who originally broke the story of FSG placing Liverpool up for sale, suggests the move has freed up Gordon for a specific purpose.

Ornstein reported, “sources with knowledge of the situation indicate that Gordon will now focus on a potential sale of Liverpool” by FSG.

A clear hint that the process is in motion, with FSG’s fourth largest shareholder assuming the responsibilities of overseeing the sale process, despite the Globe insisting his step-back was “unrelated.”

Gordon acts as FSG’s president and has been the most hands-on when it comes to Liverpool, a key decision-maker alongside Klopp and sporting director Julian Ward.

He has a strong relationship with the manager and his shift in focus is hugely significant to the future of Liverpool, having long been “the LFC man” in FSG.

Gordon will certainly have two major US banks — Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — as key contacts in the coming months after they were appointed to assist the sale process.

The Reds are not to be without interested suitors but a valuation in excess of £3 billion attracts only certain parties, which Gordon is to oversee, in addition to any third-party interest.

It’s not a race to the finish line regarding a sale but this news regarding Gordon does leave little doubt over FSG’s intentions, not that there was much before.