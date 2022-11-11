Jurgen Klopp has reiterated his stance that FSG seeking new investment into Liverpool is a positive, welcoming “fresh money” to sign players.

In the fallout of reports that Fenway Sports Group are considering selling Liverpool, Klopp has maintained that further investment is good for the club.

However, the manager has avoided suggestions that new owners could come in, instead sticking to the public statement that third-party investment is being sought out.

When it comes to transfers, any money coming into the club should be a boost, particularly if Liverpool hope to keep up with the likes of Man City and Newcastle.

In his pre-Southampton press conference on Friday, Klopp was asked whether investment would help in bringing players in, with Jude Bellingham specifically named.

“In the structure we had, we obviously were able to spend money, but it was always that we really have to look ‘what do we earn?’, that was always the situation. That’s clear,” he replied.

“In the end, we all know the two biggest transfers we did in the past, with Ali and Virg, how it happened – because we got money from Barcelona and spent it wisely!

“That’s the situation. For me, how we did it so far brought us where we are, so fine. But fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this!

“Nothing gets cheaper, not only because of the inflation rate for all of us, but in football as well.

“Yes, sometimes you have to spend.

“We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I’m so positive about the impact they will have in the future, whenever that starts.

“Like Harvey now, Stefan, Calvin is obviously pretty interesting, Ben Doak really interesting, Bobby Clark interesting. They all are.

“But around, from time to time, you have to throw in proven quality, and in an ideal world they are young as well – or not 35.

“And yes, for that, from time to time you have to take some risks and we’ll see.

“I have no idea what will happen, but I’m positive about it.

“If it’s in the end not positive I can still start worrying, but I’m not at all. I just think everything will be fine.”

If FSG were to sell the club, they would leave it in a strong position in terms of personnel and infrastructure, with the £80 million expansion of the Anfield Road End due for completion in 2023.

That adds to a successful squad, with new contracts, the ongoing commitment of Klopp and his staff, an expanded Main Stand and a new training ground in Kirkby.

And while it has been a tough season for Liverpool so far, Klopp believes that they have the stability to continue to challenge.

“The football could be more stable, the club is incredibly stable. It’s true,” he added.

“The staff we put together in these last years is outstanding, highest level in all departments, we changed a couple of things.

“We have coaching staff who committed long term, manager who committed long term, that’s all really stable.

“And everybody’s on fire. Yes, this season so far is really intense, but it has nothing to do with our ideas about where we want to go as a club.

“I think this club is already one of the biggest in the world, we all know that. But of course, we have to keep going and keep going and keep going.

“There are some times a little bit if you want to go in this direction sometimes you have to go a little bit right, little bit left and then you can go again.

“That’s all normal. Setbacks are normal.

“But when you are stable you can go from there again, and that’s exactly what’s going through my mind, to be honest.”