Darwin Nunez‘s start to life at Liverpool hasn’t been the most straightforward, but the stats behind his recent good form show he really is starting to fire for the Reds.

The Uruguayan signed off for the World Cup with an excellent brace in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Southampton last Saturday.

Those goals took Nunez up to nine goals in 10 starts for Jurgen Klopp‘s side this season, with seven in his last 10 games in all competitions.

Delve deeper into his recent performances and Nunez’s recent numbers show there is every chance the striker could be even more effective in the second half of the season.

Erling Haaland has been the Premier League striker on everyone’s lips, having already scored an impressive 23 goals in all competitions this season.

But a glance at his underlying numbers compared to Nunez’s show the Liverpool striker compares favourably to the Norwegian.

Per 90 minutes in all competitions so far, Nunez leads Haaland for expected assists, expected goals, pass percentage in the final third, chances created, shots, shots on target, aerial duels and ball recoveries.

Nunez vs. Haaland xA – ?? 0.21 / 0.15

xG – ?? 1.12 / 1.05

Pass % in the final 3rd -?? 76% / 74%

Chances created – ?? 1.53 / 1.26

Shots – ?? 5.67 / 4.57

Shots on target – ?? 2.65 / 2.51

Aerial % – ?? 44% / 39%

Ball recoveries – ?? 3.15 / 0.19 (All Comps, Per 90) Nunez ? — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) November 12, 2022

While Nunez has plenty to do to catch up with Haaland’s goal tally, these figures give Klopp and his coaching staff every reason to be very excited about what’s to come from the ex-Benfica forward.

Nunez is also the only Premier League player, aside from Haaland, averaging more than 1.0 goals and assists per 90 minutes and more than 1.0 expected goals and expected assists per 90 minutes this season.

There are two players in the Premier League averaging more than 1.0 goals+assists per 90 minutes *and* more than 1.0 expected goals+expected assists per 90 minutes: -Erling Haaland

-Darwin Núñez — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) November 13, 2022

A look at the players (who have played 500+ minutes) with the best mins-per-goal and assist ratios for Premier League clubs in all competitions this season also shows Nunez out in front with Haaland.

All of these numbers point towards plenty more goal contributions when Nunez has a settled starting role in Liverpool’s team.

Best mins-per-goal/assist for Premier League clubs in all comps this season (500+ mins): 53 – Erling Haaland

86 – Darwin Núñez

91 – Rodrigo

93 – Mo Salah

98 – Ivan Toney

98 – Kevin De Bruyne

99 – Julián Álvarez

99 – Callum Wilson

103 – James Maddison

106 – Roberto Firmino — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) November 13, 2022

A three-game ban in the early weeks of the season, fitness issues and Liverpool’s general struggle for form have not made his first few months at Anfield the easiest.

But the fact that, despite all this, he has racked up such impressive numbers, shows Liverpool really do have a special talent on their hands.

Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!