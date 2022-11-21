Those without any international obligations continue to enjoy their time off, with Thiago sitting courtside in Los Angeles and Roberto Firmino announcing exciting news in the Maldives.

The Reds’ last game was less than 10 days ago but players did not waste time in jetting off across the world, most, rightly, in search of the sun.

With only seven Liverpool players in Qatar for the World Cup and only a handful reporting for international friendlies, it left a timely opportunity to enjoy a holiday before returning to training.

Thiago and his wife, Julia Vigas, have been on the west coast of America, first taking in the sights of Las Vegas before moving on to Los Angeles.

There, they were courtside for the NBA meeting between the LA Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs, with Thiago thanking LeBron James, who did not play, on Instagram.

Lakers icon James initially invested in Liverpool back in 2011, purchasing a two percent stake in the club alongside business partner Maverick Carter for $6.5 million.

The pair then became minority partners in the club’s ownership group FSG last year.

The Lakers won 123-92 on Sunday and Thiago certainly had one of the best seats in the house to watch the action unfold.

Over in the Maldives where Roberto Firmino has been chasing the sun, the No. 9 and his wife, Larissa Pereira, announced the exciting news that they are expecting their fourth child.

Congratulations are in order!

Harvey Elliott also appears to be in a similar place in the world, recharging after a brilliant and productive start to the season, as the only Red to have played in all 22 games so far.

It all looks very relaxing for the players, who will travel to Dubai at the start of December for a training camp, where they will play Lyon (Dec 11) and AC Milan (Dec 16) in the Dubai Super Cup.