Home supporters in the shed watching the early action at the Delta Taxis Stadium, Bootle, Merseyside as City of Liverpool hosted Holker Old Boys in a North West Counties League division one match. Founded in 2015, and aiming to be the premier non-League club in Liverpool, City were admitted to the League at the start of the 2016-17 season and were using Bootle FC's ground for home matches. A 6-1 victory over their visitors took 'the Purps' to the top of the division, in a match watched by 483 spectators.
Why Liverpool fans should head to non-league ‘M58 Derby’ this weekend

The World Cup continues this weekend, but if you need your regular dosage of live football topped up, there are plenty of games to watch on Merseyside.

If you attended our last pick of the weekend’s games, then you will have been treated to an 83rd-minute winner from Mo Touray to see Marine into the third round of the FA Trophy.

The Mariners have drawn Marske United away at the next stage.

Let’s hope this week’s pick produces similar late drama!

 

Match of the weekend

Bootle vs Skelmersdale United (Northern Premier League West)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Friday, July 17, 2015: Two Liverpool supporters with a 'Bootle FC' scarf before a preseason friendly match against Brisbane Roar at the Suncorp Stadium on day five of the club's preseason tour. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Where?

Berry Street Garage Stadium – 4 Vesty Rd, Bootle, Merseyside, L30 1NY

When?

Saturday, November 25 – 3pm kickoff

How much?

£8 for adults, free for kids accompanied by an adult

There’s just one point between Bootle and Skelmersdale United in the Northern Premier League West.

For what’s been dubbed as the M58 Derby, Skelmersdale will make the short trip down the road to Bootle’s Berry Street Garage Stadium, located near Aintree Racecourse.

The visitors, managed by Richard Brodie, have lost their last four matches, but showed promising signs in the second half of their most recent defeat against Workington.

Both clubs faced managerial changes early in the season.

Unlike Bootle, though, Skelmersdale were forced to switch as Paul McNally departed for City of Liverpool FC after achieving promotion in the summer.

Meanwhile, young right-back Sean Wilson joined Skelmersdale after being released from Liverpool in the summer.

WALLASEY, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 27, 2018: Tranmere Rovers' player Steve McNulty poses for a portrait at the club's training campus in Wallasey ahead of the FA Cup 3rd Round match against Tottenham Hotspur. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Bootle’s campaign has been similarly turbulent so far.

Brian Richardson’s dismissal was followed by the appointment of former Tranmere defender (and former Liverpool youth) Steve McNulty, and the Bucks then experienced a subsequent bounce – but were brought back down to earth by five consecutive defeats in October.

Five points from their last three games have given Bootle some breathing room, but Saturday’s fixture against Skelmersdale remains vital nonetheless.

Here’s a list of every game involving Merseyside teams in the non-league pyramid this weekend:

(All games kick off at Saturday 3pm unless stated)

National League North

Kettering Town vs. Southport
Scarborough Athletic vs. Chester

Northern Premier League

Premier Division:

Marine vs. Hyde United
Warrington Town vs. South Shields
Stalybridge Celtic vs. Warrington Rylands

West Division:

Prescot Cables vs. Macclesfield
Widnes vs. Kidsgrove Athletic
Mossley vs. City of Liverpool
Ramsbottom United vs. Runcorn Linnets

Edward Case Cup 3rd Round

South Liverpool vs. AFC Blackpool
Pilkington vs. Ashton Town

North West Counties Football League

Premier Division:

Litherland REMYCA vs. AFC Liverpool
Burscough vs. Prestwich Heys
Vauxhall Motors vs. Avro
Bury AFC vs. Lower Breck

First Division North:

Garstang vs. FC St Helens

First Division South:

New Mills vs. Ashville

