Though the World Cup kicks off this weekend, there’s still plenty of domestic football to get stuck into – and you might find your football fix down at your local non-league club.

Merseyside has a bustling non-league scene, and while the World Cup is on, we’ll be updating you with our recommended fixtures to watch each week.

Match of the weekend

Marine vs. Scarborough Athletic (FA Trophy 2nd Round)



Where?

Marine Travel Arena – College Rd, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 3AS

When?

Saturday, November 19 – 3pm kickoff

How much?

£10 for adults, £3 for kids

Our featured game this week is Marine vs. Scarborough Athletic in the second round of the FA Trophy.

Marine shot to national fame just under two years ago when they played Tottenham in the FA Cup.

The match, a 5-0 loss, saw the biggest gap between two teams ever in the competition, with 160 places separating them on the football pyramid.

The Mariners have since been promoted and are doing well in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, but this weekend they return to cup action and face Scarborough.

Neil Young’s Marine team are underdogs this weekend, as Scarborough play in the National League North – one division higher – but they are a team that knows how to win against the odds.

Despite being a newly promoted side, they sit third in the league with 30 points from 18 matches.

The Marine Travel Arena is easily accessible as it’s just a short walk from Crosby’s train station.

There are seated and standing sections for spectators and the club’s bar has had an upgrade thanks to money made from their famous FA Cup run.

Here’s a list of every game involving Merseyside teams in the non-league pyramid this weekend:

(All games kick off at Saturday 3pm unless stated)

FA Trophy 2nd Round

Southport vs. Curzon Ashton

Chester vs. Lancaster City

Warrington Town vs. Guiseley

Spennymoor Town vs. Runcorn Linnets

Northern Premier League

Premier Division:

Warrington Rylands vs. Morpeth Town

West Division:

City of Liverpool FC vs. Witton Albion

Skelmersdale United vs. Workington

Glossop North End vs. Bootle

1874 Northwich vs. Widnes

Hanley Town vs. Prescot Cables

Macron Cup 2nd Round

Cammell Laird 1907 vs. South Liverpool

Burscough vs. Kendal Town (Friday, 7.45pm)

Lower Breck vs. Wythenshawe Amateurs

Pilkington vs. Irlam

Wythenshawe Town vs. AFC Liverpool

Charnock Richard vs. FC St Helens

North West Counties Football League

Premier Division:

Prestwich Heys vs. Litherland REMYCA

Longridge Town vs. Vauxhall Motors

First Division North:

Runcorn Town vs. Cleator Moor Celtic

First Division South:

Ashville vs. Cheadle Heath Nomads