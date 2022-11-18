Though the World Cup kicks off this weekend, there’s still plenty of domestic football to get stuck into – and you might find your football fix down at your local non-league club.
Merseyside has a bustling non-league scene, and while the World Cup is on, we’ll be updating you with our recommended fixtures to watch each week.
Match of the weekend
Marine vs. Scarborough Athletic (FA Trophy 2nd Round)
(Image: Sam Millne)
Where?
Marine Travel Arena – College Rd, Crosby, Liverpool, L23 3AS
When?
Saturday, November 19 – 3pm kickoff
How much?
£10 for adults, £3 for kids
Our featured game this week is Marine vs. Scarborough Athletic in the second round of the FA Trophy.
Marine shot to national fame just under two years ago when they played Tottenham in the FA Cup.
The match, a 5-0 loss, saw the biggest gap between two teams ever in the competition, with 160 places separating them on the football pyramid.
The Mariners have since been promoted and are doing well in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, but this weekend they return to cup action and face Scarborough.
Neil Young’s Marine team are underdogs this weekend, as Scarborough play in the National League North – one division higher – but they are a team that knows how to win against the odds.
Despite being a newly promoted side, they sit third in the league with 30 points from 18 matches.
The Marine Travel Arena is easily accessible as it’s just a short walk from Crosby’s train station.
There are seated and standing sections for spectators and the club’s bar has had an upgrade thanks to money made from their famous FA Cup run.
Here’s a list of every game involving Merseyside teams in the non-league pyramid this weekend:
(All games kick off at Saturday 3pm unless stated)
FA Trophy 2nd Round
Southport vs. Curzon Ashton
Chester vs. Lancaster City
Warrington Town vs. Guiseley
Spennymoor Town vs. Runcorn Linnets
Northern Premier League
Premier Division:
Warrington Rylands vs. Morpeth Town
West Division:
City of Liverpool FC vs. Witton Albion
Skelmersdale United vs. Workington
Glossop North End vs. Bootle
1874 Northwich vs. Widnes
Hanley Town vs. Prescot Cables
Macron Cup 2nd Round
Cammell Laird 1907 vs. South Liverpool
Burscough vs. Kendal Town (Friday, 7.45pm)
Lower Breck vs. Wythenshawe Amateurs
Pilkington vs. Irlam
Wythenshawe Town vs. AFC Liverpool
Charnock Richard vs. FC St Helens
North West Counties Football League
Premier Division:
Prestwich Heys vs. Litherland REMYCA
Longridge Town vs. Vauxhall Motors
First Division North:
Runcorn Town vs. Cleator Moor Celtic
First Division South:
Ashville vs. Cheadle Heath Nomads
