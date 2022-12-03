On day three of Liverpool’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai, three senior players appeared to miss training, while the Reds’ next opponents took on Arsenal.

Diaz among 3 to sit out latest session

With just three days until Liverpool’s friendly against Lyon, the Reds continued their preparations for the second half of the season in Dubai on Thursday.

There did, however, appear to be three senior absentees, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Luis Diaz not pictured taking part in today’s training session.

That should be no real cause for concern, with Jones and Diaz working their way back from injuries.

Jones has not taken part in full training since Liverpool touched down in Dubai, but underwent a light jogging session with rehabilitation fitness coach Dr David Rydings on Wednesday.

The reason for Kelleher’s absence is less clear, but there’s every chance he is following a tailored training programme and was working individually indoors.

Should any of the trio return to training on Friday, they should be in with a chance of featuring against Lyon on Sunday. Naby Keita again took part in today’s session and looks to be nearing full fitness.

Elsewhere, the Reds’ next opponents, Lyon, began their Dubai Super Cup campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal this afternoon, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira all on the scoresheet.

3 things today: Bellingham, Bellingham & a France striker

Jude Bellingham and Liverpool are now “very, very close,” according to Sport Bild‘s Christian Falk, but the difference in valuation between the Reds and Borussia Dortmund could be “a problem.”

Borussia Dortmund are said to be bracing themselves for confirmation from Bellingham that he wants to leave the club after the World Cup, according to Sport Bild‘s Tobi Altschaffl.

Randal Kolo Muani, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker who is currently at the World Cup with France, is attracting interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, according to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna.

Latest Liverpool FC news

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Business of Football writer Dave Powell, the addition of “a strategic partner” is now FSG’s “preferable outcome,” with John Henry “less keen” on a full sale of LFC.

The Spanish football federation announced on Thursday that Luis Enrique would not be continuing as the national team manager, but is that good news for Thiago‘s international future?

Trent’ message to Konate

England take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, with Ibrahima Konate revealing the five-word message Trent Alexander-Arnold sent him prior to the match.

Raheem Sterling is to return to Qatar after his family home was broken in to last week, while Declan Rice was back in training after illness today.

Elsewhere, Alisson and Fabinho both featured as Brazil continued their preparations for their clash with Croatia today.

Video of the day

What’s your favourite Liverpool crest of all time?

? The evolution of Liverpool’s club badge. Which is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/4wvLD8y4OG — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) December 8, 2022

No World Cup action again tonight, but the quarter-finals begin with Croatia vs. Brazil and Netherlands vs. Argentina tomorrow.

Good luck to Ali, Fab and Virg!