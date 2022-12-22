A full sale of Liverpool FC is looking more and more unlikely, with a new report from a Merseyside based journalist now claiming Fenway Sports Group still expect to be involved in the club “in some way” next year.

FSG made the decision to put the club “up for sale” in November, but it has since been stressed that they are open to minor investment as much as they are a full sale.

Earlier this month, the Boston Globe‘s Michael Silverman reported that Liverpool’s owners are now leaning towards a partial sale, information which fits in with a fresh claim from The Athletic‘s Simon Hughes.

In a piece on the general uncertainty surrounding Liverpool FC at present, Hughes says “senior sources” inside FSG “still expect to be involved” in the club “in some way, towards the end of 2023.”

He goes on to add that no commitment has been made public as there is always the possibility of “tempting offers” for a full sale that could change the landscape.

That information is one of several interesting snippets from Hughes, who points out that there were filming restrictions at the club’s recent Dubai training camp, which “prompted gossip about who was entering and leaving, even inside the club.”

It’s also claimed that there were visitors from the Middle East at the team’s hotel, with chief excecutive Billy Hogan also flying in “for a few days at least.”

The piece goes on to explain how the upheaval of staff around Jurgen Klopp could have an impact on his off field responsibilities.

Hughes says previous sporting director Michael Edwards “got his way” when it came to the decision to let Gini Wijnaldum leave the club, but believes Klopp will now have “more of a say on the futures of those who have served him well.”

Edwards’ replacement, Julian Ward, has made the decision to leave the club himself at the end of this season, and while the exact reasons for his departure remain unclear for now, Hughes points out that Ward did not grow up a Liverpool supporter and was, in fact, an Evertonian.

It’s also speculated that, with Edwards recently buying a new home in Cheshire, and with the club’s lead data analyst Ian Graham also leaving the club, “there is a whiff of the old band getting back together.”

If that’s the case, let’s hope it’s not to the detriment of LFC.