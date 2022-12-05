Liverpool have confirmed their initial 33-man squad for this month’s training camp in Dubai, which will include friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan.

The majority of the Reds squad flew to Dubai on Monday afternoon, with others already stationed out in the United Arab Emirates following their time off.

Jurgen Klopp will use the time away, which will be around two weeks, to focus on preparations for the second half of the campaign.

That will see rigorous training and clashes with Lyon (Dec 11) and AC Milan (Dec 16) in the Dubai Super Cup.

While six players are still at the World Cup, Klopp has been able to call upon a strong squad, with 33 players meeting on Monday and one more to follow.

Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott and the fit-again duo of Joel Matip and Luis Diaz are among those to have arrived.

The club’s official website notes that Diaz, along with Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Arthur, is due to “work on individual rehabilitation,” but it had been previously reported that he is set to join team training.

Joining the senior players at the camp are a number of youngsters, including loanee Marcelo Pitaluga and long-term absentee Kaide Gordon, who will also work on their recovery.

Exciting winger Ben Doak made the plane, along with the likes of Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf and Layton Stewart, who were all involved in the Carabao Cup win over Derby last month.

Darwin Nunez is due to resume training next week, with Uruguay having already been knocked out of the World Cup.

Alisson, Fabinho, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will rejoin the squad at a later date.

Liverpool squad in Dubai

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek, Pitaluga*

Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers

Midfielders: Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita*, Bajcetic, Arthur*, Cain, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez**, Firmino, Jota*, Carvalho, Gordon*, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Stewart

* Injured

** To join next week