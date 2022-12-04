Liverpool are set to begin their mid-season training camp in Dubai on Monday, with a positive injury update on Luis Diaz after two months out.

Diaz has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the 3-2 loss to Arsenal on October 9, ruling the winger out of the last 10 games for his club.

The timing of his setback was, however, less damaging than it normally would have been, with the campaign pausing for almost six weeks due to a winter World Cup.

That has allowed Diaz to focus on his recovery and take in some time to recharge both in his native Colombia and back on Merseyside.

His next stop will be Dubai, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce providing an update ahead of Liverpool’s warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Liverpool believe “everything went to plan” with Diaz’s rehab, and he is “now in a position to resume team training,” with a view to involvement against Lyon and AC Milan.

The Reds will play the sides from Ligue 1 and Serie A in two friendlies as part of the Dubai Super Cup on December 11 and 16, with the hope being that the No. 23 can play “some part” at least.

Diaz is not the only player whose long-term absence is due to end in Dubai, with both Joel Matip and Naby Keita now back to “full fitness.”

Matip has also not been involved since the defeat at Arsenal, but was closing in on a return prior to the break, while Keita’s hamstring injury has kept him out since the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on August 15.

There is no update on the fitness of loanee Arthur, though it is likely that he will still travel to Dubai along with Diogo Jota.

This break will be the first opportunity for the players to meet their new club doctor, Jonathan Power, though his full-time duties will not begin until 2023.