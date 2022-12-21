With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota sidelined for the immediate future, talk has long centred around what action Liverpool can take in the January window – but the Reds’ will not deviate from their principles.

The Reds were dealt a fresh blow when Diaz succumbed to another knee injury only days after his training return in Dubai, leaving Jurgen Klopp without another key forward.

He joined Jota on the sidelines, with both not scheduled to return until after January at the earliest – two key options unavailable during a hectic schedule.

As for any movement in the January window, assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who took on the media duties ahead of the match at Man City, was resistant to make any statement.

He did, however, repeat what has long been true for Liverpool – that it has to be the “right player at the right moment.”

“This is the press room, not the board room – we discuss these things in the board room,” Lijnders told reporters on possible movement in January.

“Next time when Jurgen sits here, ask him, he will be open.

“We’re always ready, we’re always prepared. If the right player at the right moment, with the right feeling. We’re always prepared.”

As for Diaz and Jota, they are both progressing with their rehab and there are no definitive dates for their return but Lijnders did say the latter is “in the time frame,” which is expected to be mid-February.

“Luis, we all know the impact he had on this team. It’s not easy to come in and have an impact but he did,” Lijnders said of Diaz.

“For him and the team, it’s really sad that it happened.

“He has this character, the smile and the hard work, he will take this time to come back stronger.

“If he can come back stronger it will really help us. Hopefully, everything will go smoothly.

“Jota is in the time frame, he was with us in Dubai, nice for a long-term injury that you can go out of this English weather, get sunshine and be with the team.

“He was with the team and he was always there but it’s the same time frame [for return].”