Though Fenway Sports Group remain open to investment in Liverpool, and the club’s potential sale, there has been “nothing real” when it comes to bids.

It has now been over two months since the news broke that FSG were exploring the possibility of selling Liverpool.

President Mike Gordon has been leading talks over investment, while financial services companies Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been enlisted to assist the process.

Suitors from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Germany have all been credited with an interest in the club, but no concrete offers have emerged.

That is according to the Liverpool Echo, who report that talks over investment are yet to develop into “real” negotiations.

“While there has been interest in Liverpool,” business of football writer Dave Powell explains, “no high-level talks have been taking place with interested parties as yet.”

It is maintained that “the preference for FSG is to retain control at Anfield but sell some of their shareholding to a minority partner.”

The plan for any incoming partner would be to “provide some strategic, scalable capital and expertise, which can help them navigate the current climate where they currently find themselves in European football.”

FSG are said to value Liverpool at above £3 million, and find themselves in a competitive market as the Glazer family have also announced they are open to selling Man United.

For a long time now it has seemed more likely that John W. Henry, Tom Werner and their FSG partners would seek partial investment, rather than an outright sale.

The most feasible avenue would be the United States, where the majority of the ownership group are based, with further assets in the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Henry was recently booed in the stands at Fenway Park as the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Boston Bruins in the NHL Winter Classic, amid fury over their lack of investment into the Red Sox.

However, third baseman Rafael Devers has since been handed a record-breaking 10-year contract extension worth $313.5 million, while deals have been struck with free agents Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen.

Massachusetts outlet MassLive carry quotes from Werner explaining there are “absolutely no plans” to sell the Red Sox, which he describes as FSG’s “heart and soul.”

FSG are expected to branch out into the NBA in the near future, with talks ongoing over the purchase of a new franchise in Las Vegas alongside Liverpool shareholder LeBron James.

On Wednesday, news emerged of plans for a special LeBron James x Liverpool shirt that will be released in early 2023.