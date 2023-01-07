Mohamed Salah continues to shoot up Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list, this time overtaking none other than Sir Kenny Dalglish to move into outright seventh.

And now it’s all about how high the Egyptian can reach, his potential is frightening.

Salah has played 280 games across all competitions for the Reds and now has 173 goals to his name for a games-to-goal ratio of 1.61 – which is simply astonishing.

His 173rd goal for Liverpool came against Wolves in the FA Cup, seeing him topple the great Dalglish and move to within 11 strikes of surpassing Robbie Fowler in sixth and 14 of Steven Gerrard in fifth.

It’s now simply a matter of when Salah will catch the duo, not if.

Liverpool’s all-time goalscorers

1. Ian Rush – 346

2. Roger Hunt – 285

3. Gordon Hodgson – 241

4. Billy Liddell – 228

5. Steven Gerrard – 186

6. Robbie Fowler – 183

7. Mo Salah – 173

8. Kenny Dalglish – 172

Salah’s 173rd goal for Liverpool came in 235 games less than Dalglish, who found the net 172 times in 515 appearances for the Reds.

From one King to another, and after the pair drew level at Aston Villa, Dalglish penned a special message for Salah on social media:

“A fantastic achievement for Mo Salah and great to be in the stands to watch the goal go in…Delighted to hand over the baton and I hope it brings even more success! YNWA.”

The 30-year-old has 17 goals so far this season and it’s clear who he now has his sights on in Liverpool’s all-time list. Let the chase continue.