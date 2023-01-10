★ PREMIUM
31 of the best Liverpool FC banners on the Kop: “Success has many fathers”

The Kop, a sea of colour and expression, a sight that both mesmerises and sends a foreboding message to the opposition and anyone who dare cross Reds. A sight synonymous with Liverpool.

The club’s famous Spion Kop has significantly changed and evolved since its origin in 1906, from an all-standing sea of red to the 13,000-capacity stand we have now – and it remains a sight to behold.

Much of that is to do with the incredible banners that adorn the Kop prior to the match, an expression of support but also a message to visitors that this is what you’re to be up against.

There have been countless banners and flags adorn the Kop, and these are just some of the best.

 

Legends of Liverpool

An ode to those who came before, there are countless banners that celebrate the successes of yesteryear and the players and managers who have made this club what it is.

After all, success has many fathers:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 16, 2009: Liverpool's supporters on the Spion Kop display a banner reading "Success Has Many Fathers", accompanied by images of legendary Liverpool managers Kenny Dalglish, Bob Paisley, Bill Shankly, Joe Fagan and current manager Rafael Benitez during the Premiership match against Wigan Athletic at Anfield. (Photo by: David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Including the legendary Bob Paisley, who won 20 honours in just nine seasons:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 13, 2017: Liverpool's supporters on the Spion Kop, with a banner featuring former manager Bob Paisley who won three European Cups, before the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And, of course, the great Bill Shankly and Ronnie Moran – two of the original members of Liverpool’s legendary boot room:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 1, 2015: Liverpool supporters' banners of Bill Shankly and Ronnie Moran in action against Manchester City during the Premier League match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We can’t forget Gerard Houllier:

Liverpool supporters' banner 'Allez Allez Gerard Houllier' seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Shankly, Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish and Rafael Benitez, Liverpool truly have been blessed in the managerial department:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2013: Liverpool fans' banner featuring previous great managers Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish and Rafael Benitez before the Premiership match against Chelsea at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And with captains too. Steven Gerrard, the best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, January 20, 2015: Liverpool supporters' banner for captain Steven Gerrard during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match against Chelsea at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Talking about moments immortalised in history, May 25, 2005. Istanbul:

The Kop, Anfield, Istanbul banner, AC Milan, 2021 Champions League (Alamy Photo)

And there can be no overlooking the centrepiece of Anfield’s display, the huge banner that celebrates the club’s success and the managers who helped achieve it.

It has evolved dramatically since it was first unfurled in 2000:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 14, 2019: A huge banner is unfurled by supporters on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Into present day

It’s not only the past heroes who are celebrated but the current group of players who are carving out their own legend alongside a manager who is doing just the same:

Jurgen Klopp banner on the Kop, Liverpool players, Anfield (Image: A Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Mohamed Salah, a player rapidly rising up Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring charts, has a banner to complement his Kop chant:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner of Mohamed Salah on the Spion Kop before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alisson too is celebrated and a nod must also go to the great Roger Hunt:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with banners of Roger Hunt and goalkeeper Alisson Becker before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The newest addition is for Virgil van Dijk, proudly carrying the European Cup, his first trophy for the club:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, December 30, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner featuring Virgil van Dijk holding the European Cup trophy on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Talking about the Champions of Europe:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 2, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop with a banner "Champions of Europe" during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Salzburg at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Sending a message

For all the celebration of past and current players and managers, the Kop uses its voice in more ways than one and if there’s a message to be sent, Reds won’t be shy in delivering it:

Anfield, Kop, Justice Hillsborough flag (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 18, 2021: Liverpool supporters' banner "Don't Buy The Sun" on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, April 26, 2019: Liverpool supporters on the Spion Kop unfurl a new banner "We'll Fight The Fight For Liverpool" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Huddersfield Town AFC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 28, 2017: Liverpool supporters' banner "The power of the people is greater than the people in power" on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A banner in memory of Anne Williams, the ‘Iron Lady’, is always proudly waved:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 9, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner "Iron Lady" in memory of Hillsborough justice campaigner Anne Williams during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Shrewsbury Town FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And you will always find one with a message for the times:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 2, 2016: Liverpool supporters' banner on the Spion Kop 'Unity is strength' before the Premier League match against Manchester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 3, 2021: Liverpool supporters' banner "Support & Believe" on the Spion Kop before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 26, 2014: Liverpool supporters banner 'Anything is possible for those who believe' during the Premiership match against Sunderland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 30, 2014: Liverpool supporters' banner 'We are the Famous Kopites' on the Spion Kop before the Premiership match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

And a way with words

Scousers have a brilliant way with words and we’ve not been short of that either:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 8, 2022: Liverpool supporters' banner "Shanks marmalized Milan, Paisley Munched the Gladbach now Fagans [sic] making Roman Ruins" on the Spion Kop before the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and FC Internazionale Milano at Anfield. Liverpool won the tie 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-0 defeat. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 6, 2011: Liverpool fans on the famous Spion Kop with a banner reading; "manager Kenny Dalglish is cooler than the Fonz" during the Premiership match against Manchester United at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A supporter's banner from the 2005 European Cup Final in Istanbul reading; 'Moses Said Come Forth. Rafa Said No We Will Win The Cup Instead.' This is one of Stephen Done's Kop Ten items. Stephen is the curator of the Liverpool FC museum. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

‘You haven’t won a trophy since’….

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, January 5, 2018: Liverpool supporters' banner "1995" referring to the last time Everton won a trophy, on the Spion Kop before the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 230th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The Kop, there’s nothing quite like it.

