With Ragnar Klavan‘s professional career winding down, the 37-year-old has been confirmed as part of a Liverpool Legends side to play Celtic in March.

As of yet, there has been no official announcement regarding Klavan’s retirement, but the veteran defender is taking steps into the next stage of his career.

Following the expiry of his deal with Paide Linnameeskond in his native Estonia, the focus has been on his role as president of Tallinna Kalevi, though he is open to playing for the top-flight side on a part-time basis.

Recently, he competed on the Estonian version of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, making it all the way to the final three, but now he returns to football.

That will include, for the first time, an appearance for the Liverpool Legends, when they take on Celtic in a charity friendly at Anfield on March 25.

Klavan is one of the first four names confirmed for the tie, alongside the returning trio of Daniel Agger, Martin Skrtel and Gregory Vignal.

It goes without saying that Klavan is the first Jurgen Klopp signing to turn out for the Liverpool Legends, and he can be expected to be among the fittest and sharpest in action in the 3pm kickoff.

The side will be managed, as usual, by Sir Kenny Dalglish, supported by a backroom of Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge.

Further names will be announced in due course, with Stiliyan Petrov and Artur Boruc the first two players confirmed for Celtic.

Klavan only played for Liverpool for two years, making 53 appearances, but he became a firm favourite among fans as the unassuming left-sided centre-back with a penchant for a dummy turn.

He left for Cagliari in 2018, before a return to Estonia with Paide, with whom he made history by winning the Estonian Cup – their first-ever trophy.

Tickets for Liverpool Legends vs. Celtic are on sale now and 100 percent of the proceeds raised will support a range of LFC Foundation’s and partner charities’ programmes, including schools, inclusive sports, social action, health and wellbeing, and food poverty.

Tickets for the match are priced at £27 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s. Purchase yours online here.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.