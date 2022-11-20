He’s remembered fondly at Liverpool as a cult hero, and you’ll be delighted to know Ragnar Klavan recently swapped his football boots for dancing shoes on Estonia’s version of Dancing with the Stars.

And we’re positive he’s made sure to include the Klavan turn, which Liverpool fans know all too well, in his routines!

Klavan played 53 games for Liverpool between 2016 and 2018, a dependable centre-back whose injury-time goal at Burnley in 2017/18 led to quite the scenes of celebration.

Since leaving Merseyside, Klavan played for Cagliari in Italy until 2021 before moving back to his native Estonia to play for Paide Linnameeskond.

This is where his journey takes an interesting step, having accepted the invitation to take part in Dancing with the Stars in Estonia.

Just look at him go.

The 37-year-old and his partner have performed the jive, Cha-Cha, Viennese waltz and English waltz so far, with Klavan still in the competition and competing for a place in the grand final.

It’s quite the pivot for Klavan but his potential should have always been known when he was showing off his own version of the Cruyff turn.

It’s not what many will have expected to see Klavan venture into after he left Liverpool but it’s brilliant nevertheless, with money being raised for the Cancer Society during his time on the show.

Go ‘ed, Ragnar.