Liverpool exited the FA Cup as Brighton inflicted another defeat on Jurgen Klopp‘s severely out-of-form side – now with one win in six games.

Brighton 2-1 Liverpool

FA Cup Fourth Round, Amex Stadium

January 29, 2023

Goals: Elliott 30′; Dunk 39′, Mitoma 90′

Retained Reds fall short, but still improved

Jurgen Klopp made just one change to the team that drew with Chelsea last weekend, as Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced James Milner.

It was a real show of faith in the likes of Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita, who justified their selection, despite the result.

For much of the game, Liverpool actually looked like a functioning football team again, looking compact off the ball and more cohesive on it.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson again axed, the midfield was vibrant in its hounding of Brighton – that only really changed when substitutions were made (more on that later!).

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate was excellent at the heart of the defence, coping well with the constant movement and interchanging of the Seagulls’ attack.

Liverpool have had very little stability this season, with injuries again hurting them, but this team is starting to feel more settled.

This is still a far cry from the Reds we’ve adored watching in recent years, but there were signs of encouragement, regardless of the eventual result.

Promising outing from Gakpo

It’s fair to say that Cody Gakpo‘s first few appearances for Liverpool were uninspiring, with the Dutchman looking every bit a new signing coming into a struggling side.

On Sunday, however, he produced comfortably his most promising performance for the Reds so far.

There were shades of Roberto Firmino about Gakpo’s game, as he dropped deep, held the ball up and linked with Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott effectively.

This helped play a part in the latter opening the scoring, as he drifted in behind after space was created by his teammate.

There were even some exciting turns of pace from Gakpo, too, as he wriggled through tackles and picked the right pass, with his influence increasing as each minute ticked by.

While this was by no means a masterclass from him, it was a display that showed what he can bring to the team, combining strength, touch and intelligence.

Subs backfire

Early in the second half, Liverpool were doing largely well, holding their own against a Brighton side who are purring at the moment.

Then Klopp decided to ring the changes, and not for the first time this season, all organisation seemed to evaporate.

James Milner and Jordan Henderson brought little energy to proceedings, also not offering enough quality – no sub created a single chance – while Darwin Nunez‘s use of the ball left a lot to be desired.

Then there was Fabinho‘s latest inept cameo, with the Brazilian’s first touch a loose one that put Liverpool in trouble, before a dreadful tackle on Evan Ferguson deserved a red card.

Of all the struggling Reds players this season, the Brazilian’s dropoff is the most alarming – even as a sub, he looks miles off the pace these days.

Klopp’s use of substitutions has not been good enough all season long and that didn’t change on Sunday.

He brought on senior players to win or at least see the game out, but instead all they did was conspire to make the team performance worse. More fuel for the overhaul that’s needed.

No need for an overreaction

Yes, going out of any competition is ultimately disappointing, but there is no need for fans to overreact simply because of the result.

As mentioned, the all-round performance was good before the subs were made, with the midfield the biggest positive, and the same players should be retained moving forward.

Nunez needs to return, however, having returned to full fitness, while there could be arguments for bringing Joel Matip in for Joe Gomez, who didn’t cover himself in glory for Kaoru Mitoma’s late winner.

Losing away to Brighton is no great shock these days, especially when confidence is low and injuries are a problem, and the most important thing is to focus on the positives.

Next up is a trip to Wolves next weekend – if Liverpool perform at a similar level and Klopp improves his changes, there is every chance that we will be celebrating three much-needed points.

A very different season

It has been well-documented how relentless Liverpool’s 2021/22 season was, as they played all 63 games possible and came close to winning a quadruple.

Those mammoth efforts have clearly taken their toll on the Reds, both mentally and physically, and their campaign is now looking like one we will instantly want to forget come May.

Liverpool are out of both domestic cups that they won last time around, while in the Champions League, it is hard to see Klopp’s men knocking out Real Madrid.

Should they be eliminated by the reigning European champions, the Reds will end up playing 12 matches fewer than last season, highlighting how the forgettable campaign.

Out of the domestic cups, though, the hope has to be that is provides more chance to put together a run in the Premier League.

The hope is that Liverpool can still put together a run, as they did towards the end of 2020/21, especially with the aforementioned changes helping matters.

Further improvements are required for that to happen, however, as the Merseysiders look to take something from a season of pure misery to date.