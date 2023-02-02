Liverpool’s preparations for another trip to Wolves are ongoing, meanwhile, the club have been left waiting for another payment from Sheffield United and Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino look to have taken the next step on their return from injury.

Brewster payment owed

Rhian Brewster left Liverpool for Sheffield United in 2020 in another masterful Michael Edwards move, with the club banking a fee of up to £23.5 million.

He had made just four senior appearances for the Reds after rising through the academy and was only 20 at the time of his move to Yorkshire.

It’s been far from a smooth transition for Brewster in the years since, making 63 appearances and scoring just five goals – not quite the bang for Sheffield United’s buck.

Although, the Echo‘s Theo Squires has reported that the Blades have failed to make a recent payment to Liverpool pertaining to Brewster’s move.

Squires states that it is “unclear how much the Blades owe the Reds” but that “the default payment contributed to them being placed under embargo.”

The EFL placed a transfer embargo on Sheffield United in mid-January after failing to pay instalments owed to other clubs, a clear breach of their rules.

Although, there is a potential for the transfer embargo to soon be lifted with the Times reporting that Nigerian billionaire Dozy Mmobuosi is close to a £90 million takeover, which would allow the Blades to pay their debts.

Virgil and Bobby take next step

Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino are making positive steps toward their return from injury, pictured on the outside pitches. They’re yet to return to team training but we’ll take Van Dijk’s ‘soon’ emoji on Instagram as a subtle hint.

Darwin Nunez is hoping to follow a similar trajectory as Luis Suarez at Liverpool, but he knows there’s plenty of work to be done to achieve that.

There are ‘growing whispers‘ that Joel Matip could be on the move this summer, he’s currently 31 and his current contract expires in 2024. What would you do?

LFC owners, set pieces & makeovers

Liverpool and defending set pieces do not make for a great pairing, we’ve taken a look at the growing issue and the concerns that still linger.

If you ever dreamed of a Liverpool-themed bedroom growing up – or even now! – then you may be a little jealous of Steven Gerrard’s son Lio and his room makeover.

Liverpool takeover pledge was an empty promise and FSG’s true intentions are now clear, writes David Lynch for TIA.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed Roberto Firmino is “on verge” of a contract extension at Anfield, following on from the No. 9’s agent confirming “really good talks.”

‘Awakward’ at Chelsea & class from Leicester

Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped, they included attempted rape and and assault. Depressingly familiar with these type of cases.

Chelsea can only add three new players to their Champions League squad and after a host of new signings, Graham Potter knows there are “a few awkward conversations” to be had.

Leicester City‘s chairman has written off £194 million of debt the club owed to King Power International. Another brilliant gesture from the Foxes hierarchy. (The Athletic)

Photo of the day & match of the night

If only we could all look as cool as Smokin’ Joe Fagan. What a legend.

If you want to take a look at what Real Madrid could have to offer in less than three weeks’ time, they face Valencia in La Liga at 8pm (UK).

