With Roberto Firmino now into the final six months of his existing Liverpool contract, the Brazilian’s agent has indicated when a decision is likely to be made about the forward’s future.

Having joined the club in 2015, Firmino is now in his eighth season at Liverpool, playing an integral part in all of the Reds’ success in recent years.

Jurgen Klopp has made clear that he would like to keep Firmino at the club beyond this summer, and the player himself has also gone on record as saying he’d like to extend his stay at the club.

Firmino’s agent Roger Wittmann has now provided an update on his client’s contract talks, claiming that “we will probably” know the outcome at some point this month.

“It’s a long relationship between Roberto and Liverpool,” he told Sky Germany.

“Roberto is comfortable. At the moment we are in a great exchange and in February we will probably know where the journey is going.

“But Roberto also has to have a say in order to find an agreement with Liverpool. We are on the right track. We have really good talks with Liverpool. It’s an outstanding club.”

Wittmann’s comments would again suggest that a new contract for Firmino is still very much on the cards, despite links to clubs in the Middle East and, most recently, Inter Milan.

Now 31, Firmino is perhaps past his peak years, but has still made a big contribution for Liverpool this season, scoring nine goals so far in 2022/23.

The Reds are expected to make a lot of changes to their playing squad ahead of next season, with much made of their need to refresh the team, particularly in midfield.

But despite the arrival of several attackers in the past year, Klopp is still keen to retain Firmino’s services, recently insisting that Cody Gakpo‘s arrival would not impact his future.

The Liverpool No. 9 is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, with Klopp suggesting last week that the forward, along with Virgil van Dijk and Diogo Jota, is expected to return to training in mid-February.