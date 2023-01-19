Roberto Firmino: I’m happy and intend to stay at Liverpool FC

Roberto Firmino says he intends to stay at Liverpool FC, amidst talks over a new contract for the Brazilian.

Firmino’s current deal expires at the end of this season and he is now currently able to agree a free transfer to a foreign club, with interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

However, Jurgen Klopp has made clear that he wishes for the No. 9 to remain at Anfield, and now the 31-year-old has spoken of his desire to stay at the club he signed for eight years ago in 2015.

“It’s incredible playing high-level football here with great players, stars of the game,” Firmino says in the new issue of the official Liverpool magazine.

“I’m happy here and I intend to stay here and help Liverpool FC.”

Firmino is Klopp’s most-used player at Liverpool, clocking up more minutes and more appearances than anyone else during the German’s seven-plus seasons in charge.

He has won every trophy possible during his time at Anfield; the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

And, while he’s been linked with a summer departure, he says of the Premier League: “There’s no other league that comes close.”

Instead, he insists he wants to continue to create a legacy at Liverpool FC:

“It’s a dream for all players to win the Premier League and Champions League. It’s history, a huge legacy. When it happened we felt tremendously privileged, grateful to God for having given this to us.

“Our thinking is that while here on earth we continue to make history and leave a legacy here at the club. We work hard and always look to win these competitions.”

In 21 appearances this campaign, Firmino has nine goals and four assists, but injuries have upset his season and he’s now missed the last seven games since the resumption of domestic football after the World Cup.

A new contract, it has been claimed, could see Firmino remain at the club until 2025, bringing up a decade at Anfield for the likeable Brazilian.