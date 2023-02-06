Crystal Palace‘s Will Hughes was heavily involved in the biggest flashpoints during his side’s 2-1 defeat at Man United over the weekend, and his cheeky Liverpool gesture was not overlooked.

Hughes is known to be a boyhood Liverpool fan who idolised Steven Gerrard, a team he had “an admiration for” as a child and has followed ever since.

And if you didn’t know that prior to Saturday, you do know thanks to his obvious gesture at Old Trafford.

He was involved in the incident that saw Casemiro receive a red card after the Man United midfielder was seen to have his hands wrapped around Hughes’ neck during a flashpoint in the second half.

While Andre Marriner walked over to brandish the red card, Hughes faced the Old Trafford crowd and first gave them a shush before holding up six fingers.

In Madrid, we won it six times.

It’s fair to say, there was plenty of love for Hughes’ actions:

?| Will Hughes giving it the ‘6 times’ to the Man Utd fans. pic.twitter.com/5TnY6jzstG — The Kopite Podcast (@KopitePodcast) February 5, 2023

Childhood Liverpool fan Will Hughes holding up 6 to Man United fans at Old Trafford, sign him immediately pic.twitter.com/gz6aL8iFC2 — Jürgen (@Jurgegenpress2) February 5, 2023

Hahaha Will Hughes lad up the reds pic.twitter.com/FRlDisrv8j — Anthony (@dickson87) February 5, 2023

Will Hughes giving it the ‘6 times’ to the Stretford End when Casemiro is sent off ?pic.twitter.com/p4NA3aZBsT — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) February 5, 2023

Loooool Will Hughes with the number 6 gesture at Utd fans after getting Casemiro sent off ?? pic.twitter.com/0sKQ6u29o9 — Lewis ? (@LewYNWA) February 5, 2023

Haha always liked Will Hughes ownI know why https://t.co/fPdzfpDHb9 — Joey (@Joey_Blogs) February 5, 2023

Will Hughes in this video ????

I love him, he’s such a wind up.#CPFC https://t.co/xLIPOqg7ss — Pride of South London Fan TV (@Alitheeagle1) February 4, 2023

Liverpool may not be in a position to gloat thanks to their current form, but there is always room out there for others to fly the flag, we’ve seen it plenty of times before.

Harry Wilson, for example, did the same at Old Trafford while with Derby but that was eight months before No. 6 was lifted by Jordan Henderson in Madrid.

Could we even dare to hope for a similar omen this time around?