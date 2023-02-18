★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans hail “massive result” but worries over Darwin Nunez injury

Though it was a tough fight against 10 men, Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle left supporters dreaming of a big result against Real Madrid.

The only dampener at St James’ Park may have been a nasty-looking shoulder injury for goalscorer Darwin Nunez.

Otherwise, on a night that saw Cody Gakpo make it two goals in his last two games and Nick Pope sent off for a bizarre lapse of judgement, there were plenty of positives to take.

It was not wholly straightforward, with Newcastle arguably the better side after going down to 10 men, but three points put Liverpool in a strong position in the top-four hunt.

Here is how supporters reacted on Twitter, Facebook and the This Is Anfield comments section.

 

It was a big win, but not the most convincing…

“Delighted with the result and another clean sheet. But it was a frustrating game to watch at times.

“Fair play to Newcastle for putting in a good performance with 10 men, but the boys should’ve finished that game off with some of them chances…”

Jon Shaw on Facebook

 

There were concerns over Nunez’s shoulder injury…

 

With a huge game up the next, message was clear…

“Roll on Tuesday and another wild, off the charts atmosphere at the arl’ place in a meeting of PROPER European Royalty.

“The rest of the league/ Europe have been put on notice. Our season, finally, is just beginning!”

KloppiteE in the comments

“Now let’s demolish Madrid on Tuesday.”

RedNolan in the comments

Let us know your thoughts on Liverpool’s 2-0 win in the comments below!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks