Though it was a tough fight against 10 men, Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle left supporters dreaming of a big result against Real Madrid.

The only dampener at St James’ Park may have been a nasty-looking shoulder injury for goalscorer Darwin Nunez.

Otherwise, on a night that saw Cody Gakpo make it two goals in his last two games and Nick Pope sent off for a bizarre lapse of judgement, there were plenty of positives to take.

It was not wholly straightforward, with Newcastle arguably the better side after going down to 10 men, but three points put Liverpool in a strong position in the top-four hunt.

Here is how supporters reacted on Twitter, Facebook and the This Is Anfield comments section.

It was a big win, but not the most convincing…

Big win that. Performance left a lot to be desired at times but we were clinical in key moments. That’s rarely been the case this season. Alisson outstanding once again. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) February 18, 2023

Kind of reminds me of Spurs away in November – questionable performance, massive result — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 18, 2023

Big win for us as it was a must win. The importance of quality creative passing from Trent and Mo. I was very impressed by Newcastle and if Pope had not got his red I'd not have been confident of keeping the cleansheet given how much they created even with a man down. — Red (@TaintlessRed) February 18, 2023

That's such a huge win. Very odd game, in truth, but some clear positives. Alisson incredible yet again, Salah and Nunez also really good. Firmino's cameo absolutely wild! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) February 18, 2023

Needlessly nervy but it's a step in the right direction — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 18, 2023

“Delighted with the result and another clean sheet. But it was a frustrating game to watch at times. “Fair play to Newcastle for putting in a good performance with 10 men, but the boys should’ve finished that game off with some of them chances…” – Jon Shaw on Facebook

Still a long road back for the Reds, clearly. But can't overstate what a big win that was in context of whole season. Just hope Darwin is ok — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) February 18, 2023

There were concerns over Nunez’s shoulder injury…

Just hope the Nunez injury isnt a bad one ? #LFC — LFC Micks ? (@Micks2B) February 18, 2023

Hope Nunez's shoulder is fine, we really need him vs Madrid — AS_LFC? (@as__Lfc) February 18, 2023

If Darwin is out for Madrid its over — ~ (@TheVirgilEra) February 18, 2023

Darwin Nunez you can have my shoulder ???? — luke ? ?? (@Ifcluke) February 18, 2023

With a huge game up the next, message was clear…

So much better from Liverpool again. Two incredible assists, two confident finishes. Alisson superb as ever. Game didn't all go to plan for #LFC. Some really uncomfortable defending at times but they didn't crumble under #NUFC's pressure. Next up, Real Madrid… — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) February 18, 2023

Made up with that, another big win, bring on Real Madrid — Gary Stanford (@garystanfo) February 18, 2023

“Roll on Tuesday and another wild, off the charts atmosphere at the arl’ place in a meeting of PROPER European Royalty. “The rest of the league/ Europe have been put on notice. Our season, finally, is just beginning!” – KloppiteE in the comments

That’s a massive win, back in the top 4 race. Bring on Real Madrid on Tuesday. Things are looking up. Much better the last couple of games #upthereds — Colin Murphy (@heskey92) February 18, 2023

“Now let’s demolish Madrid on Tuesday.” – RedNolan in the comments

