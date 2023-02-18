A dream opening 25 minutes set up a vital win for Liverpool at Newcastle, completely opening up the race for a top-four finish.

Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Premier League (22), St James’ Park

February 18, 2023

Goals

Nunez 10′ (assist: Alexander-Arnold)

Gakpo 17′ (assist: Salah)

Sent off: Pope (22)

Jurgen Klopp made just one change to the team that won the Merseyside derby last time out, with the fit again Virgil van Dijk replacing Joel Matip in defence.

Newcastle were without key midfield duo Bruno Guimares and Joe Willock, they were also with just one win in their last six league games, drawing five. Still, their only league defeat this season was at Anfield.

A superb save from Alisson denied Miguel Almiron in the fourth minute, with the home side looking for a fast start.

But it was Liverpool who took the early lead when Darwin Nunez rifled a half-volley past Nick Pope after superbly controlling Alexander-Arnold’s cross and unleashing a powerful drive.

And the Reds’ lead was doubled in the 17th minute when Salah crossed for Cody Gakpo and he finished smartly for his second goal in two games, the end of a superb, flowing team move right across the pitch.

It got even worse for the home side five minutes later when Alisson released Salah and Pope came running out, diving at Salah’s feet but handling the ball in a calamitous moment for the easiest red card Anthony Taylor has ever awarded.

From the resulting free-kick it was almost 3-0, substitute ‘keeper Martin Dubravka saving Gakpo’s unmarked header.

Newcastle, despite their man disadvantage, actually put Liverpool under pressure and they hit the crossbar shortly before the break and Alisson was to thank for an earlier save.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continued to be a threat on the break, winning a free kick on the edge of the box which was duly wasted by having Salah take it.

Half time: Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool

Nunez and Gakpo in opening 17 minutes

Pope sent off in 22nd minute

Reds go 6 points behind Newcastle

All eyes on Real Madrid now

Newcastle had another big chance to get one back when Fabian Schar headed off target from a corner, while Nunez forced Dubravka into a good save when cutting inside from the left.

Klopp introduced fresh legs on the hour, bringing on Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Harvey Elliott for Gakpo, Nunez, Henderson and Bajcetic.

Nunez’s withdrawal came shortly after he went down with a shoulder issue, hopefully that’s not serious.

Liverpool had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 when Robertson ended up six yards out but he tried to play in Salah instead of shooting, a poor decision.

At the other end, Alisson came up with another huge save from Callum Wilson to keep the clean sheet in tact.

As the game played out, Jota had several chances to score his first of the season but lacked any conviction with his finishes.

The win puts Liverpool six points behind Newcastle with a game in hand. In fact, by the time Newcastle line up for their next league match, away to Man City, Liverpool could be level on points with them should the Reds beat Crystal Palace and Wolves in their next two league games before then.

The race for a top-four finish is on.

TIA Man of the Match: Alisson

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Milner 59′), Bajcetic (Elliott 59′); Salah, Nunez (Firmino 59′), Gakpo (Jota 59′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Phillips, Matip, Tsimikas, Keita

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Joelinton, Anderson; Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Dummett, Manquillo, Lewis, Ritchie, Murphy, Gordon, Wilson

Next Match: Real Madrid (home, Tuesday 21 February)