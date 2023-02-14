Following the publication of an independent review deeming UEFA responsible for the events in Paris last May, Liverpool have called for change.

Leaked hours before kickoff in the Merseyside derby on Monday night and later published by UEFA, the independent review into safety issues surrounding the 2022 Champions League final condemned the governing body.

UEFA were blamed for the events that unfolded at the Stade de France on May 29, with the French police also criticised for their role in what was a “near miss.”

“It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the inquiry concluded.

Liverpool released an immediate statement on Monday evening having been left “hugely disappointed” at the timing of the leak, and the club has now released a full response.

The new statement explains how the report “fully vindicates Liverpool fans” and calls for UEFA to “fully and transparently implement the 21 critical recommendations to ensure safe passage for all football supporters at every UEFA match.”

Those recommendations include closer cooperation with local authorities during safety and security plans for events and stronger communication with fans in attendance.

Liverpool’s statement reads: