The Anfield Abseil is now open and we went along to give it a try!

Not for the faint-hearted!

Did you know you can now abseil down the side of Liverpool’s stadium?

Supporters can now drop themselves 100 feet down the side of the Anfield’s 21,000-seater Main Stand, enjoying incredible views over the city and beyond.

On a clear day, you can even see the Blackpool Tower and the Welsh hills.

We went along to give it a try, and even bumped into a certain Ian Rush at the very top!

“I thought about it, that’s about all!” Rush told This Is Anfield.

“It’s one of those things that I think is for the younger generation!”

Liverpool trio Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Calvin Ramsay recently took on the challenge to officially launch the new addition to the stadium.

The Anfield Abseil begins with a climb up the stairs to the top of the Main Stand roof, where you are greeted by stunning panoramic views across the city and its many iconic landmarks, from one of the highest points on Merseyside.

Each participant is expertly strapped into all the necessary safety gear, before leaning back over the edge of the very top of the Main Stand and abseiling 100ft down its side.

Tickets for the abseiling include free entrance to the brilliant LFC club museum.

* Tickets for the Anfield Abseil Experience can be purchased from Liverpool FC here.

Participants must be at least 10 years old to take part, with youths (10-17 years) costing £38 per ticket and adults £45.