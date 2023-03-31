★ PREMIUM
Klopp, Diaz, Ward
Diaz unavailable for Man City & Ward makes Ajax U-turn – Latest LFC News

The long wait is over! Liverpool are back in action this weekend as they start a tricky month with a Saturday midday clash at Man City.

 

Diaz unavailable but “promising” progress

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 14, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Diaz trains on his own during training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Luis Diaz will not be available for the weekend’s early kickoff against Man City, but Jurgen Klopp described the forward’s progress as “really promising“.

News this week that the forward had returned to full training with the squad provided supporters with hope that Diaz may feature in Saturday’s clash with Man City, but the game will come too soon for the Colombian.

The manager explained that, while not in contention to face the Premier League champions, he remains optimistic that Diaz will make a return to action in the coming weeks.

Klopp did confirm that Darwin Nunez has recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out of international duty and that the Uruguayan is in the running for a start.

 

The boss speaks ahead of Man City

  • Naby Keita may have played his last game for Liverpool following news of a new injury which has kept him out of training

 

Haaland “risk” & Ward’s U-turn

Guardiola Haaland

  • Pep Guardiola has admitted that striker Erling Haaland may be risked against the Reds

  • Deparing sporting director Julian Ward has reportedly pulled a U-turn on plans to join Ajax this summer

 

What else is going on?

  • Luke Shaw has agreed a new four-year contract with Man United as he continues his impressive season under Erik ten Hag (The Athletic)

  • Mikel Arteta has ruled William Saliba out of Arsenal‘s meeting with Leeds this weekend but is hopeful that the defender’s season is not over (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Get yourself ready for the big game by looking back at some of Liverpool’s best goals away at Man City.

Tonight’s football taster heading into the weekend sees Sunderland travel to league leaders Burnley for a Friday night Championship clash at Turf Moor.

You can catch all of the action on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm (BST).

