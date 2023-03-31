The long wait is over! Liverpool are back in action this weekend as they start a tricky month with a Saturday midday clash at Man City.

Diaz unavailable but “promising” progress

Luis Diaz will not be available for the weekend’s early kickoff against Man City, but Jurgen Klopp described the forward’s progress as “really promising“.

News this week that the forward had returned to full training with the squad provided supporters with hope that Diaz may feature in Saturday’s clash with Man City, but the game will come too soon for the Colombian.

The manager explained that, while not in contention to face the Premier League champions, he remains optimistic that Diaz will make a return to action in the coming weeks.

Klopp did confirm that Darwin Nunez has recovered from an ankle injury which kept him out of international duty and that the Uruguayan is in the running for a start.

The boss speaks ahead of Man City

Naby Keita may have played his last game for Liverpool following news of a new injury which has kept him out of training

Thiago is said to be nearing a return to full fitness, but will be unavailable for the weekend’s trip to the Etihad

Klopp also hinted that the club have made good progress with regards to summer transfer plans

Haaland “risk” & Ward’s U-turn

Pep Guardiola has admitted that striker Erling Haaland may be risked against the Reds

Deparing sporting director Julian Ward has reportedly pulled a U-turn on plans to join Ajax this summer

What else is going on?

Luke Shaw has agreed a new four-year contract with Man United as he continues his impressive season under Erik ten Hag (The Athletic)

Mikel Arteta has ruled William Saliba out of Arsenal‘s meeting with Leeds this weekend but is hopeful that the defender’s season is not over (Sky Sports)

Man United and Newcastle supporters groups have joined forced to condemn sportswashing (the Guardian)

Video of the day and match of the night

Get yourself ready for the big game by looking back at some of Liverpool’s best goals away at Man City.

Tonight’s football taster heading into the weekend sees Sunderland travel to league leaders Burnley for a Friday night Championship clash at Turf Moor.

You can catch all of the action on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 8pm (BST).