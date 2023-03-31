★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Liverpool's Luis Díaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold line-up before the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 2 game between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Luis Diaz NOT available vs. Man City as Klopp confirms “promising” hopes

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Luis Diaz will not feature against Man City, with Liverpool building up his training gradually after being sidelined for more than five months.

Diaz took an important step forward throughout the international break and in the days preceding the trip to Man City, having returned to parts of team training.

His return to fitness is a welcome boost for the Reds as the season enters its final 12 games, with Liverpool’s first and only target to finish inside the top four.

But there’s been contradicting reports over whether Diaz will feature in the matchday squad at the Etihad and Klopp confirmed that he will not be ready for Saturday.

“Luis is back in small parts of training after a very long time out,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

“Fantastic to have him back, he’s an energiser, it’s a boost to have him back. [But] he will not train today with us, he’s running [by himself].

“[He’s made the] first step back, did parts of team training,” the manager further explained.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 14, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Diaz trains on his own during training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

“Next week we will increase that [intensity] and then he is ready, I think. We have to judge him every day how he deals with the intensity, it looks really promising.

“Final stages of him being back.”

As for Darwin Nunez, who withdrew from international duty due to a cut on his foot, he is in “contention” against City despite having missed a few days of training.

“Darwin couldn’t train for two/three days with a cut on his foot from Real Madrid, but yesterday back in training and is definitely in contention,” Klopp confirmed.

Thiago, meanwhile, could be involved in “parts” of team training next week.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, March 14, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Nunez during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg game between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid CF. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

It is not surprising to hear Diaz needs more time having missed 28 games since sustaining the first of his two knee injuries in October, the longest absence of any Red this season.

Disappointing, yes, considering the hopes that he would have returned by now but, thankfully, Klopp has Mo Salah, Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to turn to over the next week.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks