How many games has each Liverpool player missed so far this season?

Much has been made of the availability of Liverpool’s players this season thanks to a seemingly never-ending cycle of injuries, but just how many games has each Red missed so far?

The Reds have taken one hit after another this season, injuries leaving Jurgen Klopp bereft of options in more position than one throughout the campaign.

Currently, Liverpool have four players on the injury list – with two expected to return imminently – while both Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are not expected to see their international issues persist beyond the break.

If you’re looking for a detailed look from an expert into why Liverpool get so many muscle injuries, look no further than here.

There’s continually been a sense of when it rains it pours at Anfield in 2022/23 and looking at the number of games missed by senior players, you can clearly see why.

Luis Diaz tops the list for games missed thanks to his knee injury picked up in October, forcing him to miss 28 games, with Diogo Jota (24) and Arthur (24) rounding off the top three.

At the other end of the list, Harvey Elliott, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Fabinho are the only players not forced to miss a game due to an injury, although the latter did miss a match due to illness and another for the birth of his son.

That means of the 27 players listed below, 85.2 percent have missed at least one game. A figure that is hardly conducive to consistent performances across the course of the campaign.

Eleven players have hit double-figures for games missed, while 14 have been absent due to different injuries during one or more juncture of the season – unlike Diaz, for example, who has missed one continuous block of games.

With 12 games remaining, let’s hope the tide starts to turn for Klopp’s men.

Games missed by Liverpool players so far this season

Luis Diaz – 28*

Diogo Jota – 24

Arthur – 24

Calvin Ramsay – 21*

Naby Keita – 20 (missed another 1 due to illness)

Ibrahima Konate – 18

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 14

Curtis Jones – 14

Thiago – 13* (missed another 1 due to illness)

Joel Matip – 13

Roberto Firmino – 11

Caoimhin Kelleher – 9

Virgil van Dijk – 6

James Milner – 6

Jordan Henderson – 5 (missed another 2: illness and personal)

Fabio Carvalho – 5

Darwin Nunez – 4 (missed another 3 due to suspension)

Andy Robertson – 4

Joe Gomez – 4

Stefan Bajcetic – 3*

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2

Kostas Tsimikas – 2

Alisson – 1

Fabinho – 0 (missed another 2: illness and personal)

Mohamed Salah – 0

Cody Gakpo – 0

Harvey Elliott – 0

* Currently on the injury list