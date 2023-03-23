Liverpool have named the full 20-man legends squad to face Celtic this Saturday, with a host of famous names getting ready for an Anfield reunion.

The legends are back in action this weekend following a 2-1 victory over Man United back in September.

Celtic legends will be making the trip to Anfield on Saturday for a 3pm kickoff, with both sides searching for bragging rights in the charity fixture.

A steady stream of high-profile names have confirmed that they will be pulling on the red shirt for the latest LFC foundation charity clash, with Ragnar Klavan and Charlie Adam making their first legends appearances.

Klavan is yet to officially retire, though he left Estonian club Paide Linnameeskond last year, while Adam only confirmed his retirement in September.

Fans will be excited by the prospect of seeing Steven Gerrard back at Anfield, with Kenny Dalglish once again taking his place in the dugout for the occasion.

Having represented both clubs during his career, Robbie Keane is set to feature for Liverpool and Celtic by playing a half for each team.

Keane is joined in Paul Lambert’s Celtic squad by captain Stiliyan Petrov, along with the likes of Shay Given, Artur Boruc, Jan Vennegoor of Hesselink and the recently retired duo of Mikael Lustig and Emilio Izaguirre.

Jamie Webster will be performing at Anfield for the first time, playing a set of his original music as part of the buildup to kickoff.

Liverpool Legends squad vs. Celtic

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Ragnar Klavan, Fabio Aurelio, Gregory Vignal, Bjorn Tore Kvarme

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard, Steve McManaman, Charlie Adam, Momo Sissoko, Gary McAllister, Mark Gonzalez, Albert Riera, Salif Diao

Forwards: Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt, Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia

* Tickets to see Liverpool vs. Celtic legends are on sale and available at £27 for adults, £7 for juniors and £17 for over 65s.

You can buy tickets online here.

Disabled supporters can visit the Accessibility Hub for further details.