Liverpool could turn to the free agent market as they add to their centre-back ranks this summer, with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka wanted.

While it is not yet certain, it is likely that Liverpool will sign a new centre-back in the upcoming transfer window.

Nat Phillips is expected to depart on a permanent basis, while decisions could be made over the futures of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Matip, who is 32 in August and will have a year left on his contract, is the more likely candidate to move on, seven years after his arrival from Schalke.

Liverpool could then replicate his signing with another free transfer from Bundesliga, with the Mirror‘s David Maddock reporting interest in Ndicka.

Name: Evan Ndicka

Evan Ndicka Age: 23

23 Nationality: French

French Position: Centre-back, left-back

Centre-back, left-back Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt Apps this season: 35

Ndicka is a left-sided centre-back who can also play at left-back, and has been with Frankfurt since 2018 following a move from boyhood club Auxerre.

Maddock claims that Liverpool have tracked the 23-year-old from since his time in France, though they are not alone as both Arsenal and Tottenham are also linked.

It is explained that there is “no guarantee” Ndicka would be convinced to head to Anfield given Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are set as first-choice starters.

He would only need to look to this season, however, as proof that opportunities are there for centre-backs at Liverpool, given the ongoing injury situation.

Konate (18) and Matip (13) have both missed a considerable number of games this season, while neither Van Dijk (six) or Gomez (four) have been ever-presents either.

Van Dijk (2,746) is the only centre-back to have clocked more than 2,000 minutes on the pitch for the Reds so far, with Gomez (1,943) the next closest.

Meanwhile, Ndicka has played the majority of minutes in each of his five seasons with Frankfurt, with only minor injuries to report in that time.

His ability to play as the left-sided centre-back could allow vital cover for Van Dijk, who despite his elite status has shown signs of wear since his long-term knee injury.

The Frenchman is unlikely to be the only soon-to-be free agent on Liverpool’s radar, with Frankfurt team-mate Daichi Kamada also touted with a move to Merseyside.

Roberto Firmino is already confirmed to be leaving on the expiry of his contract this summer, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and perhaps both James Milner and Adrian are due to follow him.